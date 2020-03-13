Park Circle ax-throwing hangout rebrands as The Bearded Ax 

click to enlarge
Ian and Kat Smith have rebranded Park Circle's ax-throwing facility, opening The Bearded Ax at 1077 East Montague Ave., the former site of Blade & Bull Axe Throwing. Breaking away from the local chain Blade & Bull
, The Bearded Ax will operate as a stand-alone independent business.
Equipped with 12 throwing lanes, The Bearded Ax also sells up to 60 different brands of local and domestic beer, wine, and mead.
The Bearded Ax celebrates their reopening with a charity event.
On Sun. March 15, The Bearded Ax offers free admission throwing and adoption fees waived up to $500 in support of Dorchester Paws. This charity is dedicated to providing safe and permanent homes for lost, abandoned, and abused animals. Dorchester Paws allows animals to have the necessary shelter and medical attention until they are adopted into their forever home.
@ Bearded Ax
1077 E Montague Ave
North Charleston,
SC
When: Sun., March 15, 12-3 p.m.
(843) 996-4587
Price:
Free
