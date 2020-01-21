Palmetto Carriage Works hosts free tours for locals on Sun. Jan. 26 

click to enlarge
Meet the horses then take in the sites downtown
For the 10th year in a row, Palmetto Carriage Works is hosting its annual "Locals Free Day." On Sun. Jan. 26 all Charleston residents are invited to take a free ride around town. Tours will run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., starting from 8 Guignard St.
Because tours and parking are first come first serve, guests are encouraged to come early to guarantee a spot. Parking will be available in the Palmetto Carriage Works lot on the corner of Anson and Pinckney Street.
Meet at the Big Red Barn to begin the free tour and see how the staff cares for each horse and mule.
For more information, call (843)723-8145 or visit their website
@ Palmetto Carriage Works
8 Guignard St.
Downtown
Charleston,
S.C.
When: Sun., Jan. 26, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free to attend
