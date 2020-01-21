January 21, 2020 Calendar+Scene » Features

Palmetto Carriage Works hosts free tours for locals on Sun. Jan. 26 

You can't say neigh to this deal

By

Latest in Features

click to enlarge Meet the horses then take in the sites downtown - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Meet the horses then take in the sites downtown
For the 10th year in a row, Palmetto Carriage Works is hosting its annual "Locals Free Day." On Sun. Jan. 26 all Charleston residents are invited to take a free ride around town. Tours will run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., starting from 8 Guignard St.

Because tours and parking are first come first serve, guests are encouraged to come early to guarantee a spot. Parking will be available in the Palmetto Carriage Works lot on the corner of Anson and Pinckney Street.

Meet at the Big Red Barn to begin the free tour and see how the staff cares for each horse and mule.

For more information, call (843)723-8145 or visit their website
Event Details Locals Free Carriage Day
@ Palmetto Carriage Works
8 Guignard St.
Downtown
Charleston, S.C.
When: Sun., Jan. 26, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Festivals + Events
Map

Tags: , , ,

Related Events

  • Locals Free Carriage Day @ Palmetto Carriage Works

    • Sun., Jan. 26, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free to attend

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS