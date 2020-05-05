Outdoor openings: These Charleston-area establishments are now serving guests on their outdoor patios 

Following Gov. Henry McMaster's Friday announcement that restaurants could reinstate outdoor dining on Mon. May 4, several Charleston-area establishments announced they would welcome customers to their patios. We always love the chance to support local restaurants, so we've put together a list of places that are open for outdoor distanced dining.
These restaurants are opening under the assumption that guests will listen to their guidelines, so we've included links to or descriptions of their specific requests where applicable.
Have an outdoor patio we missed? Email parker@charlestoncitypaper.com
Downtown
Spanish tapas destination Barsa
will reopen their large patio out back next Mon. May 11. According to a social media post
, they "will offer to go food and will adapt service accordingly adhering to the guidelines set forth by our local and national governments, WHO, and DHEC. The safety and wellness of our staff and guests remains our priority."
The spacious patio at Baker & Brewer
is open for dinner from 4-8 p.m. nightly.
Uptown Social's
rooftop is open for limited occupancy service daily. Check out their sanitation protocol and distancing expectations here
.
The front, back, and side porches at the Royal American
are open, but their "occupancy is severely restricted."
Sunshine Hummus
on Spring Street is now open for outdoor dining.
Rappahannock Oyster Bar's
outdoor patio is open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Blind Tiger Pub
is offering "limited seating" in their sprawling courtyard.
The Recovery Room's
patio is open with limited capacity daily starting at 3 p.m.
Tradesman Brewing Company's
outdoor patio is open from 12-7 p.m. daily.
Revelry Brewing's
patio and rooftop are officially open as of Wed. May 4.
The patio at Eli's Table
is open, 4-10 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and 8 a.m.-3 p.m., 4 p.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Tommy Condon's
has opened their recently renovated patio.
Queology's
patios are open 11 a.m.-midnight, daily.
Head to Cafe Framboise's
patio Mon.-Sat., 8 a.m.-7 p.m. or Sundays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Muse Wine Bar
's patio is open with a full bar; recommendations are highly recommended.
Head to Malagon's
new outdoor patio daily, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. (be sure to call ahead for reservations).
Tattooed Moose
downtown and Johns Island reopen their outdoor seating on Wed. May 6, 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. There will only be counter service and food will be served in to-go containers. If you need to go inside to use the restroom you must wear a mask.
Stars Restaurant
has reopened their rooftop bar, asking all guests to follow the new rules posted throughout the restaurant.
Mt. Pleasant/Sullivan's Island/IOP
Starting Wed. May 6, Vicious Biscuit
in Mt. Pleasant will serve their colossal biscuit sammies on their outdoor patio.
Sol Southwest Kitchen and Tequilla Bar
is opening their outdoor dining areas at their Mt. Pleasant and Summerville locations.
Shem Creek staple Red's Ice House
is open for patio dining daily from 12-9 p.m.
Patio and dockside dining at Tavern & Table
is available from 12-10 p.m. daily.
Saltwater Cowboys
is open with limited outdoor seating and a limited daily menu starting at noon.
Charleston Sports Pub
has added extra patio seating at all locations.
Locals
Mt. Pleasant is serving sushi on their outdoor patio from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily. According to their website
, they "are still practicing social distancing and utilizing a plan for cleaning and sanitizing all common areas and tables in between guests."
Crave Kitchen & Cocktails
has opened their patio and they are "working diligently every day to sanitize and meet requirements set forth by DHEC."
Cuoco Pazzo Trattoria
is opening their outside seating with very limited seating starting Tues. May 5 (call for reservations).
My Father's Moustache
is offering patio service with a limited menu, asking guests to to maintain social distancing.
Kid Cashew's
patio is open, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Basil Mt. Pleasant
has opened their patio with limited dinner hours. The restaurant recommends calling ahead to make a reservation as seating is limited.
Shelter's
outside dining is now open.
The Obstinate Daughter
is serving Sullivan's Island handmade pasta and wood-fired pizza on their patio for dinner and brunch on the weekend.
All five Charleston-area Kickin' Chicken
locations are open for outdoor dining.
IOP's The Dinghy
has their patio tables set up 8 feet apart, open noon-8 p.m.
IOP's Binky's
opens their outside patio with a limited menu.
West Ashley
All five Charleston-area Kickin' Chicken
locations are open for outdoor dining.
Beer lovers can grab a slice of Zombie Bob's pizza at Frothy Beard Brewing Company
, where they will be open for outdoor dining from 1-8 p.m. daily. Be sure to adhere to the social distancing standards laid out in this Instagram post
.
3 Matadors Tequileria's
patio is open for lunch and dinner just in time for Cinco de Mayo.
Charleston Sports Pub
has added extra patio seating at all locations.
Broom Wagon Coffee
's outdoor seating is open 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
d.d. peckers' wing shack
is open for outdoor dining.
West Ashley's Southern Roots Smokehouse
has opened up their patio.
Spanglish
reopens outdoor seating, Tues.-Sat., 11 a.m.-9 p.m. All food and drinks will be served in disposable containers and the restaurant will not be offering table service (counter service only).
Stones Throw Tavern
has opened their patio for service daily, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
North Charleston
Neighborhood Tap House 2
has opened up their patio for outdoor dining with limited staff.
SportsBook of Charleston
has opened up their patio.
Grab a margarita on the patio at Tiki Taco Rivers.
Park Circle's Southern Roots Smokehouse
has opened their patio, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
DIG in the Park
has reopened for outside dining, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Lola
is open limited hours with socially distanced patio seating. Check out their dates and hours online
.
All five Charleston-area Kickin' Chicken
locations are open for outdoor dining.
James Island/Folly Beach
James Island's Grumpy Goat Seafood Cantina
opens up their patio, asking for patience while they adjust with necessary precautions.
Bohemian Bull
's beer garden opens back up with tables set up for social distancing and a staff trained on "best practices."
Charleston Sports Pub
has added extra patio seating at all locations.
All five Charleston-area Kickin' Chicken
locations are open for outdoor dining.
Black Magic Cafe
has reopened their outdoor seating.
Johns Island
Fat Hen's
patio is open, and they've outlined their customer expectations here
.
Krazy Owls
will be opening their patio soon. Stay tuned to their Facebook for updates.
Starting Tues. May 5 you can eat outside at Seanachai
.
Tattooed Moose
downtown and Johns Island reopen their outdoor seating on Wed. May 6, 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. There will only be counter service and food will be served in to-go containers. If you need to go inside to use the restroom you must wear a mask.
Daniel Island
Daniel Island Grille
has reopened for outdoor dining, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. DIG says: "We feel that we have come up with a protocol that will allow us to reopen in the safest manner possible for our customers and staff."
Agaves Cantina
opens their patio; the restaurant is not taking reservations but if you are nearby you can call ahead and get put on the waiting list.
Summerville
Palmetto Flats
is offering limited sidewalk patio dining.
Oscar's of Summerville
reopens outdoor dining on Tues. May 5. The restaurant is taking a variety of precautions including offering guests the option to eat their meals out of to-go containers rather than regular dishes or glassware.
Sweetwater One Twenty Three
has added patio dining, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The restaurant encourage customers who get on the waitlist for seating to wait in their cars.
Charleston Sports Pub
has added extra patio seating at all locations.
All five Charleston-area Kickin' Chicken
locations are open for outdoor dining.