Our Quick Guide to Crafty Bastards' Vendors 

If you can't stay long at this Saturday's big ol' craft fair (that's sad, but we get it), then use this handy dandy guide to pick out all the gifts on your list. Just pick up a vendor map at the front and get to shoppin'.

Gifts for mom, dad, grandma, and maybe even that one Aunt

Charleston Reclaimed

You can't go wrong with something from Charleston Reclaimed, a local company that salvages old materials from around the city to create gorgeous new pieces like serving trays, wall hooks, and coffee tables. A little on the pricier side, these items will impress any picky gift-getter. Learn more at shopcharlestonreclaimed.com

Don't Sass Me Soy

Candles. You know 'em, you love 'em. And when they're 100 percent pure soy, hand-poured in Charleston, they're even better. Snag a candle — Don't Sass Me Soy has scents from Candy Cane to Toboggan to Festivus — for everyone you know. Learn more at facebook.com/dontsassmesoy

Gal gifts for your bestie, sister, cousin, coworker

eluCook

Calling each design a "wearable piece of art," eluCook sells pendants, earrings, rings, bracelets, and cufflinks, all made by Mt. Pleasant-based artist Emily L.U. Cook. She creates each piece in fused glass in a kiln at her home studio. Pretty neat, right? Learn more at elucook.com

Indigo Bee Co.

Based in Charleston, Indigo Bee Co. sells earrings, hand-dyed scarves (made with Indigo, of course), ring bowls, and totes. The price range allows you to pick and choose pieces for various people in your life — hey, coworker may not make the mark that bestie does. Learn more at indigobeeco.com

Dude man gifts for all bros you know

Local Dog

They call them man's best friend for a reason. Grab your guy (or dog-loving gal) a T-shirt from Local Dog featuring a Charleston scene and a dog, of course. The company also sells youth and toddler apparel, acessories, and hats. Learn more at localdog.com

Retied Charleston

If you've ever wanted to gift someone special a handmade bow tie featuring the iconic landmark that is Rainbow Row, you're in luck. Retied Charleston sells handmade bow ties with fun, throwback designs, and signature pieces like that Rainbow Row piece. Find Retied Charleston on Etsy.

Gifts for your walls (or your friends' walls, but you'll probably want to keep these works of art)

Wry Works

Zach Higgins makes incredible works of art from wire and recycled materials. Really, it's hard to explain how cool his stuff is — check it out for yourself by heading to his Instagram, @wryworks.

Sally Bunting Art

Charleston-based mixed media artist Sally Bunting creates colorful and whimsical pieces inspired by nature and vibrant colors. You can grab a print, framed piece, or ornament. Check out more on Bunting's 'gram, @sally_b_art.

Gifts for all foodies

Mallowdoos

This company says they're "redesigning marshmallows" and honestly do they need to say more? Peruse yummy concoctions like chai tea marshmallows, caramel cappuccino marshmallows, gingerbread marshmallows — seriously, the list goes on.

Learn more at mallowdoos.com.

Two Fat Cooks

The take-and-bake selection from these two has us drooling — from sweet to savory they've basically got your host and hostess gifts covered for the rest of the month. We've got our eyes on the wide variety of scones: pimento cheese, olive and feta, ginger with lemon glaze, apple pie with cheddar, and others. twofatcooks.com