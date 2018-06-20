Our 2018 Summer Guide is Flippin' Good 

Summer in Charleston is not so much a season as it is a practice in resilience: can we handle the stifling humidity for one more year? The answer, always, is why yes! Yes we can, because there's so much fun stuff going on — from booze cruises to goat yoga, to beach reads galore — it's our only option. Learn about Jessie Sommers, a real life mermaid who finds her home on our shores, then read on for how to make this the best summer yet. With any luck, you'll find your own set of fins.