Our 2018 Summer Guide is Flippin' Good 

Sea and Be Seen

Jonathan Boncek

Summer in Charleston is not so much a season as it is a practice in resilience: can we handle the stifling humidity for one more year? The answer, always, is why yes! Yes we can, because there's so much fun stuff going on — from booze cruises to goat yoga, to beach reads galore — it's our only option. Learn about Jessie Sommers, a real life mermaid who finds her home on our shores, then read on for how to make this the best summer yet. With any luck, you'll find your own set of fins.

Meet your friendly neighborhood mermaid
Meet your friendly neighborhood mermaid Mermaiding Around

In crafting his fictional kingdom under the sea, Hans Christian Andersen paints an idyllic world beneath the waves where everything is tinged in blue, and "You could almost believe that you were suspended in mid-air and had the blue sky above and below you." — Dustin Waters


Five events to celebrate the 4th of July in Charleston
Five events to celebrate the 4th of July in Charleston Red, White, and Woohoo!

Three ways to stay cool and cultured in Charleston over the summer
Three ways to stay cool and cultured in Charleston over the summer Art Fix

Sometimes you just can't beat the summer heat outside. Instead of cranking up your A/C and sitting at home, why not head to one of Charleston's cultural institutions to cool off and get your art fix? Here are our top choices for summer '18. — Connelly Hardaway


Where to take your pooch during the dog days of summer
Where to take your pooch during the dog days of summer Who Let the Dogs Out?

Whether you're a Dead Head regular on Wednesdays or prefer the Sunday Brunch crowd, you'll always spot a handful of friendly fidos at the Pour House. The Deck can get loud, but for diehard audiophiles, their pups probably are used to deep bass and guitar riffs. — Mary Scott Hardaway


Six ways to have fun on the water in Charleston
Six ways to have fun on the water in Charleston Get Wet

Ladies, dust off your puka shell necklaces because it is finally time to fulfill your Blue Crush fantasies at Shaka Surf School's Wemoons Weekends. — Katie Lyons


Five can't miss summer concerts in Charleston
Five can't miss summer concerts in Charleston All the Way to 11

This year's Summer Shindig has music for all tastes. The music bill is straight fire with electro-pop group 2 Slices, hip-hop duo Little Stranger, rapper Benjamin Starr, and the Inlaws' duo Joel Hamilton and Owen Beverly. — Christina Burnley


Five activities for the entire family this summer in Charleston
Five activities for the entire family this summer in Charleston Kidding Around

Entertaining a three-year-old all summer is no easy task. Just ask my husband. As a teacher, he takes on the role of summer camp director making sure our son has plenty to do. Fortunately, Charleston is packed with activities designed specifically with children in mind and we've already found some hits in the past few weeks. — Kinsey Gidick


