Our 2018 Summer Guide is Flippin' Good 

Summer in Charleston is not so much a season as it is a practice in resilience: can we handle the stifling humidity for one more year? The answer, always, is why yes! Yes we can, because there's so much fun stuff going on — from booze cruises to goat yoga, to beach reads galore — it's our only option. Learn about Jessie Sommers, a real life mermaid who finds her home on our shores, then read on for how to make this the best summer yet. With any luck, you'll find your own set of fins.
In crafting his fictional kingdom under the sea, Hans Christian Andersen paints an idyllic world beneath the waves where everything is tinged in blue, and "You could almost believe that you were suspended in mid-air and had the blue sky above and below you." — Dustin Waters
Sometimes you just can't beat the summer heat outside. Instead of cranking up your A/C and sitting at home, why not head to one of Charleston's cultural institutions to cool off and get your art fix? Here are our top choices for summer '18. — Connelly Hardaway
Whether you're a Dead Head regular on Wednesdays or prefer the Sunday Brunch crowd, you'll always spot a handful of friendly fidos at the Pour House. The Deck can get loud, but for diehard audiophiles, their pups probably are used to deep bass and guitar riffs. — Mary Scott Hardaway
Ladies, dust off your puka shell necklaces because it is finally time to fulfill your Blue Crush fantasies at Shaka Surf School's Wemoons Weekends. — Katie Lyons
This year's Summer Shindig has music for all tastes. The music bill is straight fire with electro-pop group 2 Slices, hip-hop duo Little Stranger, rapper Benjamin Starr, and the Inlaws' duo Joel Hamilton and Owen Beverly. — Christina Burnley
Entertaining a three-year-old all summer is no easy task. Just ask my husband. As a teacher, he takes on the role of summer camp director making sure our son has plenty to do. Fortunately, Charleston is packed with activities designed specifically with children in mind and we've already found some hits in the past few weeks. — Kinsey Gidick