OSFUG promises to perform some damn good comedy 

The New York sketch-comedy group OSFUG (apparently it is an acronym for something, but they won't tell us what) has spent the last five years honing a material-packed show based on one premise: Nobody has the damn time these days for a bad comedy sketch that goes on for six or seven minutes.

"It was born out of the idea that a lot of sketch comedy on TV is pretty boring," says group member Mark Vigeant. "Because if you watch an SNL sketch and you don't like it in the first 30 seconds, it's still going to be happening for the next six or seven minutes. Which is a long time when it's just a silly little joke."

What OSFUG does, then, is like the punk-rock version of a bloated SNL-style sketch show: They trim the fat. In fact, they trim it down to the bone.

"All of our sketches are two pages long," Vigeant says. "What you're going to get at our show is 30 sketches in an hour. They're really short, with an emphasis on energy and playfulness and big characters."

So this bad boy is going to fly by for the audience, but it's got to be exhausting for the seven members of the group, right?

"It's a really challenging frame to work within, but we've kind of mastered it together," Vigeant says. "The hardest part is that sometimes you have an idea and you can't get it into two pages. But I find in comedy, and in art in general, it's good to work within constraints. It can be very liberating sometimes. When you're sitting there, and you can write anything in the world, that's a lot more intimidating than if you have to write something that's two pages or less with as few props as possible."

That being said, creating a rapid-fire sketch show designed to get as many laughs as possible can have its creative pitfalls.

"The challenge for us is making sure we don't just do obvious things or repeat ourselves," Vigeant says. "When you're doing things that are fast and short, there are definitely patterns that you can fall into, and we've gotten to this point where you can see the vocabulary involved. It's challenging to not rely on non-sequiturs, for example, but in the end the effort is worth it."

Needless to say, if you're in the audience for OSFUG's show and you don't like what you're seeing, you're in luck.

"If you don't like something, it's gonna be over really quickly," Vigeant says. "And if you do like something, the fact that we only have a short period of time to get a full idea across means that you're going to go on a journey that pulls you in really fast." —Vincent Harris



