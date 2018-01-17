OSFUG packs 25+ sketches into one hour of comedy 

Let's get one thing out of the way: OSFUG is pronounced oh-ess-eff-you-gee. Got it? Good. The "fast fuckin' sketch show" heads to Charleston via NYC, where the group regularly performs at the Upright Citizen's Brigade Theatre. Comprised of Mark Vigeant, Sam Reece, Ian Stroud, Colin O'Brien, Becky Chicoine, and Michael Wolf, the show is as fast as it promises, pumping out between 25 and 32 sketches in just one hour. "Our philosophy is that sketch comedy is too slow," says Vigeant. "If you're watching SNL, for example, you know within 30 seconds if you don't like something, but you're in for six more minutes."

Vigeant, who was in Charleston this spring for Piccolo Spoleto with his one man show, Let's Make a Website, says that OSFUG wants to change up the typical sketch show formula. "We thought, 'What if all of our sketches were less than two pages?'" says Vigeant. And the fast sketches seem to be working — a regular run at UCB is no joke, after all. "We got a one-off show on a Saturday at midnight and it did really well," says O'Brien. "We sort of just kept getting another show then another show ... We then got promoted to the main UCB theater at a primetime spot, and unlike other sketch shows at the theater we've had little to no supervision from the artistic directors."

OSFUG, which has featured a rotating cast of characters since its inception almost five years ago, keeps things fresh with new people, sure, but also with timeless topics, like naughty log-in passwords (we know you have one). "We show moments you're familiar with, but with absurdity," says Vigeant. "We bring it to an absurd place."