March 25, 2020 Arts+Movies » Features

Online and Virtual things to do in Charleston 

Entertained at home

Photo by Amy Hirschi on Unsplash

We're all cooped up inside, but it doesn't have to feel that way. You can still get your fill of things to do while giving your Netflix account a break. Here are a few local options.
Local artist Fer Caggiano offering free downloadable coloring pages during coronavirus Make more art

Local artist Fer Caggiano has made some coloring pages available for free download on her website for adults and kids stuck at home during the coronavirus. — Connelly Hardaway


Become a mixologist in the comfort of your own home with Bottles' new recipe sharing program Keep your gin up

Want to try your hand at mixology during the quarantine? Mt. Pleasant’s Bottles Beverage Superstore is giving you the tools with their “Bartending with Bottles” program. Starting on Mon. March 23, local bartenders will share a cocktail recipe or video on Bottles’ Facebook and Instagram pages. Bottles will then have all the individual ingredients needed for the drink packaged up into a kit and available for purchase — Parker Milner


Charleston public libraries offering free Wi-Fi outside branches during coronavirus closures Parking lot internet

Need Wi-Fi but don't have anywhere to find it? Charleston County Public Libraries are offering their Wi-Fi for free to patrons parked in cars near library branches. You can access the Wi-Fi from most branch parking lots. — Connelly Hardaway


Marcus Amaker creates website for artists isolated during coronavirus We still create

Charleston's poet laureate and talented graphic designer Marcus Amaker has created a temporary website, We Still Create, for Charleston's creatives to utilize during their current isolation. With the CDC recommending social distancing, many artists who usually create in group settings or perform in public places are stuck at home. — Connelly Hardaway


Charleston-area organizations expand online resources for students at home Dining table lesson plans

Rejoice, parents stuck at home with school-aged kids. Local organizations have added and expanded to their online resources so you and your young students can keep your minds active. Here are a few: — Connelly Hardaway


Charleston music community gets creative to drum up business while social distancing Going Online

COVID-19 is here to stay for the time being and social distancing is the most effective way to stop it. Luckily, the music community is full of creative and determined individuals. Some are using their ingenuity to practice social distancing while still providing a much needed outlet during this time. — Heath Ellison


