Online and Virtual things to do in Charleston 

Keep your gin up

Want to try your hand at mixology during the quarantine? Mt. Pleasant’s Bottles Beverage Superstore is giving you the tools with their “Bartending with Bottles” program. Starting on Mon. March 23, local bartenders will share a cocktail recipe or video on Bottles’ Facebook and Instagram pages. Bottles will then have all the individual ingredients needed for the drink packaged up into a kit and available for purchase — Parker Milner