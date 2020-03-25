Online and Virtual things to do in Charleston 

Local artist Fer Caggiano has made some coloring pages available for free download on her website for adults and kids stuck at home during the coronavirus. — Connelly Hardaway
Want to try your hand at mixology during the quarantine? Mt. Pleasant’s Bottles Beverage Superstore is giving you the tools with their “Bartending with Bottles” program. Starting on Mon. March 23, local bartenders will share a cocktail recipe or video on Bottles’ Facebook and Instagram pages. Bottles will then have all the individual ingredients needed for the drink packaged up into a kit and available for purchase — Parker Milner
Need Wi-Fi but don't have anywhere to find it? Charleston County Public Libraries are offering their Wi-Fi for free to patrons parked in cars near library branches. You can access the Wi-Fi from most branch parking lots. — Connelly Hardaway
Charleston's poet laureate and talented graphic designer Marcus Amaker has created a temporary website, We Still Create, for Charleston's creatives to utilize during their current isolation. With the CDC recommending social distancing, many artists who usually create in group settings or perform in public places are stuck at home. — Connelly Hardaway
Rejoice, parents stuck at home with school-aged kids. Local organizations have added and expanded to their online resources so you and your young students can keep your minds active. Here are a few: — Connelly Hardaway
COVID-19 is here to stay for the time being and social distancing is the most effective way to stop it. Luckily, the music community is full of creative and determined individuals. Some are using their ingenuity to practice social distancing while still providing a much needed outlet during this time. — Heath Ellison