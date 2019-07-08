On Tuesday, the RiverDogs hold a night in honor of Helen McGuckin, author of a two-star Google review 

click to enlarge Sam Spence

Helen, are you out there?

HELEN, ARE YOU OUT THERE???

––

TOMORROW! @FoodLion Live and Local Tuesday and $5 Grandstand tickets with a SC ID! Crack a cold BellyItcher Ale and help us show Helen McGuckin a night worthy of a 5-star review!

––

Who need tickets?? 🦁🎟➡️: https://t.co/gi6J8kjBqz pic.twitter.com/LiJNCYx6vx — Charleston RiverDogs (@ChasRiverDogs) July 8, 2019

Tomorrow is Helen McGuckin Night at the RiverDogs. Who is Helen McGuckin and why does she get her own night at the RiverDogs? It's a story of love, and loss, and a two star review.The Charleston RiverDogs love a good time, so when they received a two star Google review from Helen McGuckin that read "Just drove by, 2/5 stars," they launched a campaign to win her back. Apparently their efforts have been futile, so they're resorting to desperate measures: hosting a themed night to try to win back Helen McGuckin.The RiverDogs have a message for Ms. McGuckin, wherever she is: "Helen, we hope this message reaches you and we promise an unforgettable night at the ballpark that we hope ends with a new review: '5/5 would do again.'"