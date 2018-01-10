January 10, 2018 Music+Clubs » Features

Off With Their Heads combine angst and aggression on their acoustic album and tour 

Unplugged Punks

By
click to enlarge Off With Their Heads' new album took less than four takes per song

Provided

Off With Their Heads' new album took less than four takes per song

Latest in Features

Tags: , , , ,

Related Events

  • Off With Their Heads and Stacey Dee Bad Cop/ Bad Cop @ The Tin Roof

    • Tue., Jan. 16 $7

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS