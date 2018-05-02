A dozen places to watch the 2018 Kentucky Derby in Charleston 

click to enlarge Flickr user Roderick Eime

They're working harder in those two minutes than you'll ever work your whole life.

DERBY PARTIES 🏇

🇲🇽 DERBY + CINCO MASHUPS 🏇 Trifecta of Fun

Charleston RiverDogs Riley Park Clubhouse

5 p.m.

$90

Entertainment: The RiverDogs celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby with a special game night supporting the Make a Wish Foundation.

Eat & Drink: Tickets come with access to an open bar, food from Mercantile & Mash, and a chance to win prizes.



Don your best oversized hat (or fashioner, cheerio!) and get ready for the "most exciting two minutes in sports!" Yes, the average American will choose the horse with the cutest name, but that doesn't mean this isn't a real deal competition. The 144th Kentucky Derby kicks off at 6:46 p.m. ET this Saturday. Here's where to down some mint juleps while screaming your head off for favorite "Justify" or long-shot "Firenze Fire." (Psst., we also have some fusion cinco/derby parties listed at the bottom, in case you like to place your bets with a marg in hand).After-party with Seth G starting at 10 p.m. Guests are expected to "dress to impress."Co-hosted by Makers Mark, food and drink specials.Jams from the Bluestone Ramblers, best dressed contest for stallions and fillies, and a horse picking contest for shot at new bike from Affordabike.$8 Woodford Reserve mint juleps, frozen margs (Cinco shoutout) and a special Derby menu featuring Kentucky Browns.Live music, prizes for best dressed and best hat.Derby cocktails (sponsored by Bulleit bourbon), $10 mint juleps.: Everyone who picks the winning horse will win a prize — one lucky winner will receive a $200 Burwell's gift card.Mint juleps and other drink specialsBluegrass music from the Ol 55's, viewing of the Derby, $100 gift card up for grabs if you pick the winning horse, another $100 gift card available to the best dressed.Woodford Reserve mint juleps, Kentucky Hot BrownsGuaranteed fun plus Derby viewing.Mint juleps, Oak Lillies, Derby pie.

Free to attend

Entertainment: Charles Cannon live music starting at 5:30, Kentucky Derby playing on all TVs.

Eat & Drink: $10 a plate taco bar, Mint Julep specials.



Cinco de Derby at 492

492

5-7 p.m.

Free to attend

Entertainment: Kentucky Derby.

Eat & Drink: Altos Tequila cocktails and tastings. Specialty cocktail Strawberry Lane, a "refreshing and fruity twist on classic Mint Julep. Chef Josh Keeler will prepare Red Clam Pozole featuring Clammer Dave's clams.



Kickin' Chicken Cinco de Derbio

All Kickin' locations

11 a.m.

Free to attend

Entertainment: Derby on TV

Eat & Drink: $2 chips and salsa, $3 rose cider, $7 quesadillas, $5 One Fine Margaritas





Derby on TV.Frozen margs and Mexican coffee.Shot luge and Derby on TV.Themed drink menu created by Jayce McConnell and executive chef Bob Cook will offer food specials. Items include Maker's Mint Juleps, pitchers of margs, and tacos.: Big Hat Contest (winner receives $25 gift card), Dallas Baker & Friends music from 3-7 p.m., and New Belgium Brewing Horse Picking Contest (if you guess the winning horse you'll be entered to win a new bike).$5 New Belgium pints, $7 Woodford mint juleps, $4 Modelo pints, $7/$10 frozen Mexican mules, $7 Paloma featuring Owen's Craft mixer, $13 Kentucky hot brown sandwiches, and $13 nacho plate.