O2 James Island now offers oMS, yoga for people living with multiple sclerosis 

This class is accessible for all levels
OMS Yoga, a yoga practice designed specially for people with MS, heads back to Charleston this March. Previously offered in the city, the program took a brief hiatus, but it's back at O2 James Island starting on Sun. March 8 at 9:30 p.m.
The weekly class will be taught by local yoga teacher Liz Lantz and is free to attend, thanks to a grant from the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. All you need to bring is a mat, water, and a support partner if you need assistance on or off a chair or mat.
OMS Yoga, based out Jacksonville, Fla., seeks to "awaken potential, empower confidence, and inspire possibilities."
There are limited spaces in this O2 class, so be sure to reserve your spot online
ahead of time.
@ O2 Fitness James Island
848 Folly Road
James Island
Charleston,
SC
When: Sundays, 9:30 a.m.
Price:
Free to attend
