Now open in Mt. P's Indigo Square, CorePower Yoga offering free classes for 10 days 

March 29, 2019

  • That's right, fitness fiends, 10 free days of peaceful warriors, sun salutations, and yogi squats.
CorePower Yoga, now open in Mt. Pleasant's Indigo Square (the new shopping center across from Towne Center), offers free classes for 10 days, starting today, Fri. March 29 through Mon. April 8.

In a press release studio manager Jackie Skinner said, “We are already overwhelmed by the welcoming hospitality here, and we are excited to build our yoga community and demonstrate what makes CorePower Yoga an exceptional health and fitness option.”

CorePower Yoga (or CPY) is a national franchise with over 180 locations across the country. The studio offers five different class types, from "yoga sculpt" to "core restore."

Learn more about CorePower, new member deals, and upcoming events at corepoweryoga.com.
Location Details CorePower Yoga
CorePower Yoga
1711 Shoremeade Road
Mt. Pleasant, sc
(843) 942-0633
