February 08, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Nosh on Rum Ham at Biergarten's Always Sunny-themed trivia night 

"Getting HAMmered"

By
Share
Tweet
click to enlarge "I'm sorry Rum Ham!" - ITSALWAYSSUNNY.WIKIA.COM
  • itsalwayssunny.wikia.com
  • "I'm sorry Rum Ham!"
Themed trivia nights are nothing new — trust us, we've elbowed our way through the nerds, err, fans at a Harry Potter-themed evening. But there's something special about certain themes, namely the ones that you feel you'll totally crush. For me, that's Biergarten's Always Sunny in Philadelphia themed trivia night on Thurs. Feb. 22 at 8 p.m.

Take a trip to Paddy's Pub, er, Bay Street Biergarten, with this trivia night where you'll get the opportunity to fully immerse yourself in the gang's shenanigans. Biergarten promises a special themed menu featuring Rum Ham and Fight Milk; here's to hoping milk steak makes an appearance, too.

Grab your pals and head to Biergarten for the chance to win up to $100 in house cash.
Event Details Always Sunny In Philly Trivia
@ Bay Street Biergarten
549 E. Bay St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Thu., Feb. 22, 8-10 p.m.
Trivia
Map

Tags: , , ,

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Always Sunny In Philly Trivia @ Bay Street Biergarten

    • Thu., Feb. 22, 8-10 p.m. Free to attend

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS