Nosh on Rum Ham at Biergarten's Always Sunny-themed trivia night 

click to enlarge
-
itsalwayssunny.wikia.com
-
"I'm sorry Rum Ham!"
Themed trivia nights are nothing new — trust us, we've elbowed our way through the nerds, err, fans at a Harry Potter-themed evening. But there's something special about certain themes, namely the ones that you feel you'll totally crush. For me, that's Biergarten's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
themed trivia night on Thurs. Feb. 22 at 8 p.m.
Take a trip to Paddy's Pub, er, Bay Street Biergarten, with this trivia night where you'll get the opportunity to fully immerse yourself in the gang's shenanigans. Biergarten promises a special themed menu featuring Rum Ham and Fight Milk; here's to hoping milk steak makes an appearance, too.
Grab your pals and head to Biergarten for the chance to win up to $100 in house cash.