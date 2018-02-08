Nosh on Rum Ham at Biergarten's Always Sunny-themed trivia night 

click to enlarge itsalwayssunny.wikia.com

"I'm sorry Rum Ham!"

Themed trivia nights are nothing new — trust us, we've elbowed our way through the nerds, err, fans at a Harry Potter-themed evening. But there's something special about certain themes, namely the ones that you feel you'll totally crush. For me, that's Biergarten'sthemed trivia night on Thurs. Feb. 22 at 8 p.m.Take a trip to Paddy's Pub, er, Bay Street Biergarten, with this trivia night where you'll get the opportunity to fully immerse yourself in the gang's shenanigans. Biergarten promises a special themed menu featuring Rum Ham and Fight Milk; here's to hoping milk steak makes an appearance, too.Grab your pals and head to Biergarten for the chance to win up to $100 in house cash.