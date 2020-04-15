Nine glimmers of generosity as Charleston works through a crisis 





Not a laughing matter for one HOA

Susannah Cahillane got the idea from something her daughter saw online. Every day while people were quarantined, her family would put up a Joke of the Day in their Mount Pleasant yard.

Living on a busy corner in Boston, she had made signs before. "Slow: Naked sunbather ahead," or "Slow your roll," with images of sushi and cinnamon rolls.

"I knew that they brought people together," Cahillane says, "It was early on in this crisis when every day felt like a year. So it felt important to try to do something."

Cahillane said their neighbors got a kick out of the jokes. "People were taking bike rides to see the Joke of the Day every day, it was helping their kids get out, and they were really looking forward to it."

After three days, a written warning from the homeowners association came in: No signs allowed. "People were like 'But I come every single day!', 'I send it to my dad and he puts it on Instagram," Cahillane says.

This ones a thinker

Testing the boundaries, they put their joke on a flag. Still, a second warning from the HOA. In protest, Cahillane flew her yellow smiley face flag upside down.

Since then, Cahillane has pivoted to making masks. She's donated 100 masks, with more on the way. She's also negotiating with the HOA to see who will get the last laugh. —Lauren Hurlock

Local kitchen keeps cooking meals

AMOR Healing Kitchen is continuing to put hot meals on the tables of customers who cannot go to the grocery store while they recover from surgeries or medical treatments.

"I'm so thankful we have an outlet to actually make a difference right now when the scale of what's happening around us can feel so overwhelming," says founder Maria Kelly.

She is working with culinary director Justin Booher to keep up the meal service after the pandemic forced them to send teen volunteers home.

Guiding these volunteers is not only an essential part of the AMOR Healing Kitchen mission, but it's also a way for them to efficiently deliver wholesome, nutritious meals. "We serve meals to individuals, their caregivers, and family members if they are present," Kelly says. "Right now, Justin and I are doing the work that 25 people normally do."

Despite the extra hours, Kelly wouldn't have it any other way. "I can't imagine being in another position. We're helping these people stay out of the store and stay strong emotionally. Being an active participant in our community feels great." —Parker Milner

Local artist creates paintings for health care workers

As cities across the country wage a war against the coronavirus, local artist Bri Wenke felt compelled to do something for health care workers heading into their jobs every day. As a painter, "tucked safely away" in her Charleston studio, Wenke realized that while she cannot head to the front lines, she can still help lift the spirits of health care workers in her own way: As a painter, she is painting.

Wenke created a #CovidHeart series of 19 original palette knife paintings of human hearts for nurses, ER workers, and doctors who come into contact with coronavirus patients on a daily basis.

"To every warrior on the front line right now, we see you," says Wenke.

Wenke asked her social media followers to send her the names and contact info of health care workers in their lives — the response was overwhelming. She received more than 60 submissions. Wenke randomly selected the recipients of her 19 heart paintings, and she hopes to still create something for the other 40 plus folks who were submitted.

She'll also be taking on made-to-order hearts. "A lot of us can't be with our loved ones right now," says Wenke. "You can send them a heart, though." If you're buying one for your loved one, 20 percent of the proceeds are going to Together We Rise, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting youth in foster care.

And if you're wondering why Wenke decided to depict real human hearts, not the kind you find on a greeting card, the answer is simple: "Each of these abstracted human anatomy creations stands as a symbol of strength, endurance, and compassion — as raw as a human heart — marking this strange historical time we're all living in right now." —Connelly Hardaway

Charleston Police makes most of shelved egg hunt

The Charleston Police Department teamed up with the city parks department to hold a few pop-up Easter egg giveaways around the city during the lockdown, giving families impacted by the pandemic a chance to get outside and celebrate the holiday safely.

"It was just cute to see them and give them a little bit of the outside and have their sense of normalcy come back just for a quick second," said Shylah Murray, CPD's community oriented policing officer.

"We were maintaining good social distance through this ... A lot of (the children) really want to give you a hug or a high five, so we gave virtual high fives."

The first event was held April 7, and wrapped up April 9, before Good Friday. When all was said and done, police gave out about 6,000 of the 20,000 Easter eggs that had been planned for use in Charleston's annual egg hunt at Hampton Park.

The idea was sparked when Murray and the parks department's Crystal Reed realized there was still candy in the eggs and didn't want any of that to go waste.

"Thank goodness for my community outreach team," Murray said. "They were willing to go out into the community and do all this." —Skyler Baldwin

Photographer Corbett Tripler creates fun chalk backgrounds for neighborhood portraits

Corbett Tripler, a photographer and mother of two little ones, is used to spending lots of time with her kids in their cozy James Island neighborhood. But not this much time. "Usually they're in school a few hours each day," says Tripler, "So I was thinking, 'What can I do to entertain them?'"

The answer? Street chalk art. And the colorful vignettes — a diving board, a surfboard, a boat — almost immediately entertained more than just Tripler's kids. After drawing something for her 7-year-old neighbor, Tripler says that adults in the neighborhood started to drop by the fun art, posing on the doodled surfboard and pretending to dive off the diving board.

"We started a trend of all the neighbors stopping by, one dog even got in it," says Tripler. And don't worry, folks, the neighbors stop by at separate times, mindfully social distancing while still having fun. And while Tripler says young children don't quite understand the concept of posing in the art, her husband is fully on board, art directing and helping people pose (his college cheer squad skills come into play here).

Tripler has seen some of her Facebook friends adopting the chalk art fun too, tagging her in their own neighborhood creations. She credits the close-knit nature of her neighborhood with the chalk art's warm reception. She's noticed that most people in the neighborhood are taking advantage of outdoor, well-spaced activities during the current pandemic-induced quarantine. "Last night there were 12 people in the neighborhood riding bikes," she says. "It was like a parade." —Connelly Hardaway

Rodney Scott's takes care of the caretakers

When Beth Dacus pulled up to Rodney Scott's BBQ for dinner at 7:20 p.m. one night last month, she hadn't accounted for their new hours, which meant she was there 20 minutes past closing time. As he was shutting down, employee Chris Sherman noticed Dacus, a health care worker at Summerville Medical Center, in her scrubs, and responded by delivering barbecue, sides, and cornbread to her car, all free of charge.

"The good people at Rodney Scott's have proven to be great neighbors," Dacus' husband Scott Evans wrote on Facebook.

"That's one of the only things that we can do right now," Rodney Scott's manager Aly Merrell says. "Be kind to each other, and hope that people hear about being kind to each other, and hope it spreads as infectiously as this disease."

Rodney Scott's BBQ on King Street is also providing half-price food for all first responders, health care workers, and federal employees during the pandemic. "It's going to be going on until we return to normalcy," Merrell says. "As long as our people are at risk, we're going to take care of them." —Heath Ellison

A slice for of thanks from D'Al's

D'Allesandro's Pizza co-owners Ben and Nick D'Allesandro wanted to give back to the frontline grocery store workers during the coronavirus pandemic the best way they knew how: with pizza.

"People have to eat and they get their food from the grocery stores," Ben D'Allesandro said. "By giving them pizza, we wanted to show our appreciation for them being there. Hopefully we've shown others in the community the gratitude these people deserve."

"I called the managers at Food Lion, Harris Teeter, and Publix downtown and asked them if they would accept lunch if I brought it in," Ben says. "At first, they were kind of confused but then they got excited when they realized I was serious."

After delivering to the three big-box grocery stores, the D'Allesandro brothers dropped pizzas off at Veggie Bin on Spring Street and JD's Market on Rutledge Avenue, where owner Jamal Amer is supplying groceries on the neighborhood level to people who are unable to travel very far.

"Ben and I are neighbors, so we look out for each other," says Amer, whose shop is blocks away from both their homes. "The pizza is delicious." —Parker Milner

Lowcountry Food Bank fills the gap for those feeling the pinch

During a normal month, the Lowcountry Food Bank's on-site emergency food pantry sees about 125 visitors. Over the first week of April, more than 400 people visited as residents began feeling the pressure of food insecurity from coronavirus-related closures.

"We are seeing more and more requests for food. The need is very real," says Brenda Shaw, the organization's director of development.

"It could be your next door neighbor that's needing food assistance right now," says Shaw. "This is hitting everyone."

Organizers at the pantries stocked by Lowcountry Food Bank have reported that 40 percent of people walking through their doors are doing so for the first time.

"Every food distribution we've had ... there are so many people that are saying, 'I never needed help before,'" Shaw says. "It is a first-time experience for many people."

The food bank has seen the same shortages as consumers as they work to buy non-perishable items. With produce suppliers starting to ship seasonal harvests, LFB will be able to buy prepackaged fruits and vegetables for those needing assistance.

"The safest and easiest way" for people to help, Shaw says, is to donate at lowcountryfoodbank.org. Currently, donations are being matched dollar for dollar. —Sam Spence

Mask-makers buffer the medical community's tight supplies

click to enlarge Provided

Caroline baker, a fashion design teacher at school of the arts, started sew.some.good to provide masks for health care professionals

Rick Burick loaded roughly 200 T-shirts adorned with hardcore and metal band designs into garbage bags early last week, expecting to never see them intact again. A devotee to all things punk, Burick wasn't giving up his lifelong passion by sending these pieces of apparel to be chopped up. Instead, he's sending them to his mother, who will turn them into masks for South Carolinians trying to stay safe during the pandemic.

With some medical equipment in short supply around the nation, mask makers have sprung up in the area to help alleviate some of the strain placed on Lowcountry health care facilities.

Caroline Baker, a fashion design teacher at Charleston County School of the Arts, started Sew. Some. Good. to provide homemade medical masks for health care professionals. Alongside Mackie Moore, Jessica Boylston, and a slew of sewing experts, Baker donates masks to any medical establishment that asks. "When I put this form out," she says, "what I found out is that there are literally just thousands of doctors and nurses in Charleston and the surrounding area that already don't have any coverage or any masks."

Sew. Some. Good. has provided well over 2,000 masks and was filling orders for another 2,000 when we spoke last week. According to Baker, the group has over 1,000 members and has received 63 sets of donated masks, some from her students. "We're just going to keep sewing until we get to the end of the virus or to the end of the need," she says.

Taking a slightly different approach, Burick is selling his unique masks and donating proceeds (and then some, he says) to The Sparrow, a popular venue for punk bands in North Charleston. "This is hurting a lot of people and the Sparrow's done so much for me. I just want to give back," he says.

One of the more technologically advanced ways of producing masks comes from perhaps an unlikely source: a historic preservationist. College of Charleston professor Grant Gilmore has also been mobilizing the community to make masks using 3D printers for the Medical University of South Carolina.

These masks are more protective than traditional surgical masks and include a filtration system. It takes between seven and eight hours to create one mask, according to Gilmore.

Thankfully he's not alone. The educator and director of the school's historic preservation program is joined by several other professors and architecture firms from the area. The increased support for the project has made Gilmore believe that he will far exceed his original goal of 50 masks. Better yet, Gilmore's team is just one of the groups producing 3D-printed masks in Charleston.

"It takes a long time to print one mask, but you never know if that one mask might be saving someone's life," Gilmore says. —Heath Ellison