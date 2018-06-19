Nine events to help you celebrate the Summer Solstice in Charleston 

click to enlarge
-
Flickr user Ronnie Robertson
This Thurs. June 21 is officially the longest day of the year. Soak up all that sun with these events — from several yoga offerings to a funky concert to rum-soaked fest, it's all going down this week.
Salute the Solstice at James Island County Park
this Thursday from 5-8 p.m. The event celebrates the longest day of the year with peaceful meditation and yoga. The family-friendly event includes yoga classes for children and live music from John Champagne. With your ticket purchase enjoy a yoga class (please see, 108 sun salutations) and a swag bag.
Yoga is a great way to celebrate the Summer Solstice — you are saluting the sun, after all. You've got three more opportunities, at The Gibbes Museum
at 8 a.m., at Burke High School
at 9:30 a.m., and at Holy Cow Yoga
on Sat. June 23 at 6 p.m.
Pour House is bringing the funk this summer solstice with Roosevelt Collier
. After the longest day of the year, why not continue the fun with Roosevelt’s 10 o’clock performance? Roosevelt’s music is rooted in funk and jazz.
Basic Kitchen hosts a screening on their back courtyard at 7:30 p.m. of Vanishing Sail,
the story of traditional wooden boatbuilding on Carriacou Island in the Caribbean. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online
.
6.21 Mile Virtual Race: Virtual Run Events
invites you to channel your inner runner this summer solstice. This unique race allows you to chose your own route, whether it be down the beach, on a treadmill or down King Street, as long as you hit 6.21 miles one day this June, you will have raced! The race costs $18 and 15 percent of the profits will go towards Childrens Alive International.
Zero George partners with Charleston's poet laureate, Marcus Amaker for an evening of poetic expression this Thursday. Head to Zero George at 7:30 p.m. for a free poetry
workshop and reading in the hotel's lounge. Get your creative juices flowing with writing prompts; copies of Amaker's book and album, empath
, will be on sale.
A few days after the fact (but who's counting?) Red's Ice House hosts a Summer Solstice party
with Cruzan Rum, featuring rum, more rum, and then a little more rum. Head to Shem Creek on Sun. June 24 from 6-9 p.m.