Concertgoers live in a world they believe to be loud and free. But there is, unheard by most, an outer world, a barrier between in and out, just as loud but not as free as they thought — the world outside a venue, where the door guy simply wants you to pay the cover charge. Welcome to a few nights in the life of Tin Roof's door dude, Rex Stickel.

Friday

9:47 p.m.

Some people get very offended they don't initially get enough credit with the door guy. Like I wouldn't be asking YOU for money if only I knew just who the hell you are.

9:58 p.m.

It's as if the next parenting instinct after unconditional love and the need to give your child a better life than you is there's no way I'm paying a cover to see my son play.

Sunday

8:25 p.m.

Me: "It's a $10 cover for the comedy show."

Guy: "Who's playin'?"

Me: "Well it's comedy so..."

Guy: "Where can I get a calendar of who's playin'?"

Me: "There's one hanging on the inside of that door; There aren't any copies to hand out, so..."

Guy: "OK, I'll go grab one."

Me: "... you could take a picture or something."

Guy: "Oh!" Guy walks to his car, gets his phone, goes in and a minute later, comes out. "Thanks, man."

Later I went inside and glanced at the calendar. It was still for March.

9:14 p.m.

Some people think me and the ATM have some little scam going, like I get a cut of the fee the machine charges or something by suggesting its use.

Guy: "How much does it charge?"

Me: "Not sure, 2-3 bucks?"

Guy: "NICE TRY, ASSHOLE."

Thursday

8:38 p.m.

Guy: "You're too young to know who that is!" (Referring to my Charlie Chaplin tattoo)

Me: "Well that's not really how time works now, is it?"

Thursday

10:44 p.m.

Something tells me the guy dressed as the spitting image of Quint from Jaws isn't going to enjoy the cross-dressing party band from Atlanta.

Friday

8:54 p.m.

Me: "Hey gang, it's $7 tonight."

Guy: "So we know there's that thing where people under age get in free, [there's not] but I was wondering, what about when people who are ... OVER AGE?," motioning his head over to grandpa.

Me: "Tell ya what, if he dies here, I'll refund his cover."

Saturday

8:59 p.m.

Me: "The cover is $7. A piece."

British guy: "You've left me with two dollars! What can I get with two dollars?"

Me: "Uh ... PBR?

BG: "Ugh, I'm going home."

Sunday

9:24 p.m.

Lady: "But, but, we're locals ..."

Like the cover is some sort of tourist tax or something.

9:36 p.m.

Aaaaand the very next white lady I ask to pay the cover pays extra and insists I keep some. LIFE, UH, FINDS A WAY.

10:04 p.m.

Bands, you may not always acknowledge me as a door guy or even care, but I will always take your side against middle-aged white people. I promise.

Door Etiquette DOs and DON'Ts

DO car pool to avoid overcrowding in the parking lot.

DON'T park on the side street.

DO present your current ID.

DON'T wave around a baggie of cocaine like an insane person.

DO politely pay the cover.

DON'T brag about spending $400 on dinner and then complain about a $7 cover.

DO inquire what bands are playing.

DON'T get mad when I don't know.

DO participate in your local community by supporting local business in your neighborhood.

DON'T be an asshole.

This week, in addition to several other unpleasantries, I've spent the last two days thinking I was accused of being a sloth (I dunno, because I'm slow, hairy, and have adorable eyes?). I just realized she accused me of BEING slothy, as in one of the Original Seven Deadly Sins. This lady went BIBLICAL on my ass. So me being me, went biblical right back at her. But I chose forgiveness.