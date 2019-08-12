August 12, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Features

Next Thurs. Aug. 22, stroll Spring Street and snag deals from Josephine, Taxidermy, Tiger Lily, and more 

Is Spring the new King?

  • Settle into a seat at Josephine before heading off to other Spring Street locales
If you haven't noticed, Spring Street has been poppin' off lately, welcoming a slew of new bars, restaurants, and shops. On Thurs. Aug. 11 from 4-9 p.m. celebrate all things Spring Street with the appropriately titled "Spring Street Stroll."

The stroll, which is set up "progressive style" is co-hosted by Spring Street businesses including Josephine Wine Bar, Artisan Tees, Continuum Skate Shop, Taxidermy, Dalila's, Warehouse, Tiger Lily, and Dishtination Guides.

You know those parties in college where you would travel from room to room in a frat house, sipping on different drinks in each one? Yeah, this is like that, but a whole lot classier (and a good way to get in some steps). Each vendor will offer attendees a special for the event, be it a bite to eat or a discount on products.

click to enlarge 67905859_649275618911278_7514964901274583040_n.jpg

To make the most of the evening, snag a Spring Street map, which identifies each participant and their location, along with a corresponding checklist. Each person that checks off all the spots on the map will be entered to win a gift card or item from each location.

Specials at each spot include: $10 glass of house wine and special crostini at Josephine Wine Bar; 50 percent off cuff bracelets at Taxidermy; $7 cocktails at Dalila's; $20 all-purpose Mason jar arrangements at Tiger Lily; and more.
Event Details Spring Street Stroll
@ Josephine Wine Bar
64 Spring St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Thu., Aug. 22, 4-9 p.m.
Price: A la carte
Foodie Events, Festivals + Events and Fashion + Shopping
