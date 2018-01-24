Namaslay your weekend with these yoga workshops and classes 

click to enlarge Provided

Beth Cosi knows yoga is best paired with treats and libations

Friday

Saturday

Yoga and Beer Mt. Pleasant

Ghost Monkey Brewery

10:15 a.m.

$12, $15/class & beer

Michele Rains leads 45 minutes of flow, no experience required. Pay $3 more for beers post sweat, and embrace the motto: " Michele Rains leads 45 minutes of flow, no experience required. Pay $3 more for beers post sweat, and embrace the motto: "

Sunday

lululemon King Street: Yoga with Caroline from Community Yoga

lululemon Charleston

10 a.m. -10:45 a.m

Free

There's something about the last weekend in January that makes you want to recommit to your resolutions, no? If you're determined to get into a handstand this year — even if you end up using the wall for an assist — the clock is ticking. Check out these area yoga classes and workshops and feel good knowing your last weekend of the month ended on a sweaty note.If you're feeling uninspired, stuck in a rut, or paralyzed by anxiety, your chakras are probably out of wack. If you're thinking "WTF is a chakra?" trust us, you're not alone. Think of a chakra as a spinning ball of energy that corresponds to major nerve centers in the body. In this workshop, participants will be led by certified 800 hour teacher Polly Christy through movements that correspond to these seven different chakras. Throughout the class you will "be empowered to move past the fluctuations of mind and emotion into high state of consciousness."It's OK to treat yourself after twisting (or attempting to twist) your body into pretzel-like shapes. At Low Tide Brewing Darcy Mahan leads an hour long class open to all levels, even to those who have never taken a yoga class before. Pay an extra $5 to sip on a pint after class — we can attest that a Big Dock Dopplebock tastes especially delightful after a yoga sesh.Director/founder of Holy Cow Yoga, Trace Sahaja Bonner leads this two day class dedicated to the study of the ancient teachings of the Yoga Sutras of Patanjali (Patanjali is considered the father of Yoga, FYI). The class is open to anyone interested in learning more about the philosophy of yoga, and the focus is on lecture (book included) and writing, with some light movement thrown in. Bonner has studied the Sutras for more than a decade in both the U.S. and India.We work hard, we play, then we drink!"Board Certified Nutrition and Lifestyle Coach Stephanie Burg leads a workshop at Community Yoga dedicated to helping attendees have the "most incredible year yet." To achieve such a year, Burg will help those struggling with a plan to outline a clear vision and commitment to "take aligned action" while also "caring for our holistic well being."Join yoga teacher Caroline from Community Yoga and other yoginis for this in-store complimentary 45 minute flow. No need to sign up, just show up ten minutes early and BYOM (bring your own mat).Stretch it out with the inimitable OG beer and yoga champion, Beth Cosi. Enjoy 45 minutes of flow followed by craft beer, champagne cocktails, and brunch eats.