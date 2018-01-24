January 25, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Namaslay your weekend with these yoga workshops and classes 

Year of the (downward) dog

By
Beth Cosi knows yoga is best paired with treats and libations
  • Provided
  • Beth Cosi knows yoga is best paired with treats and libations
There's something about the last weekend in January that makes you want to recommit to your resolutions, no? If you're determined to get into a handstand this year — even if you end up using the wall for an assist — the clock is ticking. Check out these area yoga classes and workshops and feel good knowing your last weekend of the month ended on a sweaty note.

Friday

Balance Your Chakras with Polly Christy
Urban Yoga
6:45-8:45 p.m.
$45
If you're feeling uninspired, stuck in a rut, or paralyzed by anxiety, your chakras are probably out of wack. If you're thinking "WTF is a chakra?" trust us, you're not alone.  Think of a chakra as a spinning ball of energy that corresponds to major nerve centers in the body. In this workshop, participants will be led by certified 800 hour teacher Polly Christy through movements that correspond to these seven different chakras. Throughout the class you will "be empowered to move past the fluctuations of mind and emotion into high state of consciousness."
Urban Yoga
484 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
Map

Saturday

Suds & Savasana
Low Tide Brewing
11 a.m.
$10 yoga/ $15 yoga & beer
It's OK to treat yourself after twisting (or attempting to twist) your body into pretzel-like shapes. At Low Tide Brewing Darcy Mahan leads an hour long class open to all levels, even to those who have never taken a yoga class before. Pay an extra $5 to sip on a pint after class — we can attest that a Big Dock Dopplebock tastes especially delightful after a yoga sesh.
Low Tide Brewing
2863 Maybank Hwy.
Johns Island
James Island, SC
(843) 501-7570
Map
Yoga Sutra Immersion
Holy Cow Yoga
11 a.m.- 5 p.m. & Sun. 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
$150
Director/founder of Holy Cow Yoga, Trace Sahaja Bonner leads this two day class dedicated to the study of the ancient teachings of the Yoga Sutras of Patanjali (Patanjali is considered the father of Yoga, FYI). The class is open to anyone interested in learning more about the philosophy of yoga, and the focus is on lecture (book included) and writing, with some light movement thrown in. Bonner has studied the Sutras for more than a decade in both the U.S. and India.
Holy Cow Yoga Center
10 Windermere Blvd.
West Ashley
Charleston, South Carolina
(843) 769-2269
General Location and Music Venue
Map
Yoga and Beer Mt. Pleasant
Ghost Monkey Brewery
10:15 a.m.
$12, $15/class & beer
Michele Rains leads 45 minutes of flow, no experience required. Pay $3 more for beers post sweat, and embrace the motto: "We work hard, we play, then we drink!"
Ghost Monkey Brewery
522 Wando Lane
Mt. Pleasant, SC
(843) 352-3462
Map
Lifestyle Design Workshop w/ Stephanie Burg
Community Yoga
2-4 p.m.
$40
Board Certified Nutrition and Lifestyle Coach Stephanie Burg leads a workshop at Community Yoga dedicated to helping attendees have the "most incredible year yet." To achieve such a year, Burg will help those struggling with a plan to outline a clear vision and commitment to "take aligned action" while also "caring for our holistic well being."
Charleston Community Yoga
815 Savannah Highway #102
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
Map

Sunday

lululemon King Street: Yoga with Caroline from Community Yoga
lululemon Charleston
10 a.m. -10:45 a.m
Free
Join yoga teacher Caroline from Community Yoga and other yoginis for this in-store complimentary 45 minute flow. No need to sign up, just show up ten minutes early and BYOM (bring your own mat). 
lululemon athletica
279 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, S.C.
Map
Sunday Yoga Beer + Beth
Holy City Brewing
10 a.m.
Stretch it out with the inimitable OG beer and yoga champion, Beth Cosi. Enjoy 45 minutes of flow followed by craft beer, champagne cocktails, and brunch eats.
Holy City Brewing
Holy City Brewing
4155-C Dorchester Road
North Charleston
Charleston, SC
(843) 225-5623
Tasting Room: Mon. and Tues. 4-6 p.m.; Wed.-Fri 4-7 p.m.
Local Foods and Brewery
Map

