Mt. Pleasant Towne Center holds Puppy Bowl on Sat. Feb. 3 

click to enlarge Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre FB page

If you happen to loathe the Eagles and the Pats, or if you could care less about who prevails in the Feb. 4 sportsball showdown, then you'll probably be tuning into Animal Planet's equally famous competition, the Puppy Bowl, airing Sun. Feb. 4 at 3 p.m.Prefer to watch your puppies in the fur? There is a real life puppy bowl being held Sat. Feb. 3 from noon to 3 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre. And yes, every competing pup is looking for their forever home.Held near the Old Navy store, the puppy bowl is the main event of this family friendly day benefitting the Charleston Animal Society. In addition to watching the adoptable pups face off in a friendly game of slip and slobber, there will be a fido photo booth, bounce house, animal balloons, face painting, plus a variety of pet vendors selling their wares. Snack on food from Burtons Grill, Dave N Dubs Hot Dogs, Holy City Homemade Italian Ice, SPUN Charleston, and King of Pops.