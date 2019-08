On September 6, 2019, we will be holding a school supply drive at Target! We welcome any school supplies as donations to help deserving, local families!



Stop by between 3 pm and 6 pm to help us fill one of our cruisers! #mtpsc #chsnews ^cg pic.twitter.com/iB6xlj3uGl — Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) August 21, 2019

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is holding a school supplies drive from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fri. Sept. 6.The drive is taking donations to help aid local families with back-to-school needs — the goal is to fill a police cruiser with supplies.It will be taking place at the Target location on Long Grove Drive.