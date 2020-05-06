click to enlarge

Help us support local businesses this Sunday, May 6.is cooking up two Mother's Day options. Their brunch, $65, serves four people with three courses including quiche and avocado toast. Their dinner, $100, serves four with three courses with your choice of a main dish: shrimp and grits, roasted porchetta, or rotisserie.Mother's Day Brunch menu includes Caribbean shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, quiche, smoked salmon pizzette, and more. They also have a kids menu and mimosa kits. Pick up is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Their dinner options include entree specials and half priced beer and wine with pick up available from 4 to 9 p.m.is offering a free mimosa kit (a bottle of champagne and fresh squeezed orange juice) with a $45 purchase. They're also doing smoked prime rib - two 12 oz servings for $46.95 or four 12 oz portions for $89.95 and including a panna cotta for mom. Order by 2 p.m. on Thurs., May 7.is packing two Mother's Day picnics - a southern picnic package and halls picnic package. They have options for steaks, including filets, New York strips, and ribeyes, and your choice of deserts and sides.is serving up biscuits, barbecue shrimp and grits, ham and spinach quiche, French toast casserole, and more for $149 plus tax. Serves six, place orders by Thurs., May 7.is serving up 40 ounce prime rib, crunchy salad, take and bake mushroom pasta, buttered potatoes, a dessert sampler, a four pack of beer, and a variety of wines.has a full brunch menu available for Mother's Day, which you can enjoy in their outdoor dining area. Reservations required.is creating three porch picnic packages starting at $80 with prime rib, shrimp and grits, roasted salmon, and more. They have family-style sides and whole pie desserts available. Please place your order by 3 p.m. on Thurs., May 7.is offering moms a fresh flower and ten percent off a dozen hot donuts.