May 07, 2020

Mother's Day 2020: Outdoor dining and to-go specials for Mom in Charleston 

Treat yo momma

In a time where we regularly need updates on what day it is, this is your reminder that Mother's Day is this Sunday. Luckily, Charleston restaurants are stepping in to take you off cooking duty so you can enjoy some time – virtual or otherwise – with your mom.

Have a Mother's Day special we missed? Email lauren@charlestoncitypaper.com.
The Grocery’s picnic will have Mom’s mouth watering - smoked pork loin or smoked whole chicken, sides, snacks, and deserts for $95. They’ll also be making three course dinners featuring a salad, a choice of beef short ribs or fish provencal, sides, and dessert for $125.

Five Loaves Mt. Pleasant and Summerville are doing brunch and lunch specials for Mother’s Day. They’ll have their usual lunch and brunch specials but for Mother’s Day, they’re cooking up a $35 mix-and-match special.

Zero George is doing take out brunch AND dinner for Mother’s Day. Their brunch includes bagels, spreads, and a mimosa kit, and save room for dinner — they are serving beef Wellington with two chef sides and more. Each order is $250 and will serve four people for two meals.

Amor Healing Kitchen is doing a Seed to Soul four course dinner which starts at $60 per person and can feed a family of four for $200. The proceeds benefit the Amor Healing Kitchen.

5Church is doing a Mother's Day special - $35 gets an entree of either fried chicken or bourbon glazed ham, a Caesar salad, and your choice of two sides. The special also comes with a $25 gift card for mom.

Martin's Bar-B-Que is doing a Mother's Day family meal special – for $94.99, get sweet tea-brined smoked pork loin; quarts of mashed potatoes, pea salad, corn salad, and mac and cheese; dinner rolls; fudge pie; and a gallon of sweet tea or lemonade.

Mercantile and Mash is cooking up two Mother's Day options. Their brunch, $65, serves four people with three courses including quiche and avocado toast. Their dinner, $100, serves four with three courses with your choice of a main dish: shrimp and grits, roasted porchetta, or rotisserie.

Edison James Island's Mother's Day Brunch menu includes Caribbean shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, quiche, smoked salmon pizzette, and more. They also have a kids menu and mimosa kits. Pick up is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Their dinner options include entree specials and half priced beer and wine with pick up available from 4 to 9 p.m.

Good Food Catering is doing a pick-up Mother's Day menu that serves four to six people for $75 plus tax. The menu features petite quiche, mesclun salad, crudite, mini chicken salad croissants, sweet potato biscuits, and more. You can also save yourself a trip to the store and add on a mimosa kit for $20.

Butcher and Boar is offering a free mimosa kit (a bottle of champagne and fresh squeezed orange juice) with a $45 purchase. They're also doing smoked prime rib - two 12 oz servings for $46.95 or four 12 oz portions for $89.95 and including a panna cotta for mom. Order by 2 p.m. on Thurs., May 7.

Halls Chophouse is packing two Mother's Day picnics - a southern picnic package and halls picnic package. They have options for steaks, including filets, New York strips, and ribeyes, and your choice of deserts and sides.

82 Queen is serving up biscuits, barbecue shrimp and grits, ham and spinach quiche, French toast casserole, and more for $149 plus tax. Serves six, place orders by Thurs., May 7.

Edmund's Oast is serving up 40-ounce prime rib, crunchy salad, take and bake mushroom pasta, buttered potatoes, a dessert sampler, a four pack of beer, and a variety of wines.

Bohemian Bull has a full brunch menu available for Mother's Day, which you can enjoy in their outdoor dining area. Reservations required.

Oscar's of Summerville is creating three porch picnic packages starting at $80 with prime rib, shrimp and grits, roasted salmon, and more. They have family-style sides and whole pie desserts available. Please place your order by 3 p.m. on Thurs., May 7.

Fractured Prune is offering moms a fresh flower and ten percent off a dozen hot donuts.

The Park Cafe is offering a special multi-course takeout menu for Mother's Day. Pre-order for pick-up from now through Saturday. 

