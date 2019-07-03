The Morris Island Lighthouse will be lit for the Fourth of July 

click to enlarge
The lighthouse turns 143 this year.
The preservation group, Save the Light, Inc., which advocates for the preservation of the Morris Island Lighthouse, announced on Facebook
this week that they would be lighting the out-of-service beacon on July 4 and 5, 8:30-10:30 p.m.
Save the Light is partnering with Dominion Energy to light the lighthouse this Fourth of July.
Save the Light and then-SCE&G originally lit the lighthouse on Oct. 1, 2016, in celebration of its 140th birthday. According to the organization, "It has been lit a number of times since then to test the system after storms and for various holidays and events. The last was by Dominion Energy and Save the Light in celebration of Clemson’s National Championship win on January 7, 2019."
Save the Light raises funds, works with the Army Corps of Engineers, and coordinates preservation efforts for the lighthouse. Learn more online at savethelight.org
.