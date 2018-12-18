More than 30 Charleston New Year's Eve parties worth popping the bubbly for in 2019 

New Year's Eve is upon us again, do you know what you're doing? Are you full of FOMO and regret about parties you didn't make it to? Whether you're real bougie, need a good bar crawl, or want to go to the best place to see fireworks, we rounded up everything going on in the Holy City. Party on.

Oh, you fancy, huh?

The Nick Price Foundation is hosting a New Year's Eve Gold Party at the S.C. Society Hall. Tickets start at $75 and include a drink ticket, heavy hors d'oeuvres, a balloon drop, and a champagne toast.



Tickets for Snyder Grand Ball New Year's Eve at the S.C. Aquarium start at $149 and feature tunes from Midnight City and DJ Natty Heavy, a premium open bar, and heavy hors d'oeuvres. Black tie optional.



New Year's Eve at the Cedar Room will feature heavy hors d'oeuvres, music by Kerwin L. Felix band, DJ YNOT, and a champagne toast. Black tie optional.



If you simply must break out your black tie, Midnight at the Rice Mill will be up your alley. With tickets ranging from $110-$160, it will feature music from The Secrets, food, an inclusive bar, and a midnight toast.



Want to ring in 2019 on a yacht but don't have one? The Carolina Girl New Year's Eve will take you out on the water with two open bars, passed hors d'oeuvres, and a DJ. Tickets start at $165.



Count down to the New Year with style and glamour at the New Year’s Eve Ball: Hollywood Style. Tickets to this event run at $130, which includes a red carpet arrival, a sit down dinner, a performance by the Joe Clarke Quartet, dessert and a midnight champagne toast. It all takes place at Ballroom Dance Charleston, and you can purchase tickets here.



The Bachelor’s Society of Charleston is hosting its annual New Years Eve Ball at the Gaillard Center in downtown Charleston. Tickets are $150, and the event will feature live music from the Black and Diamond Company, an assortment of light hors d'ouevres, lounge area to watch college football playoffs and an all inclusive bar. Doors open at 8:30 and the event is strictly formal attire.

The Alley's New Year's Eve Party will be cocktail attire and will feature music from DJ Phamtastik, a silent disco, and free games and bowling. Tickets are $85.



Red's Ice House and Tavern & Table have paired up for New Year's Eve on the Creek. Tickets start at $90 and get you cocktails, champagne, beer and wine, party favors, and a fireworks show.

Dancing queens

Elite Society is hosting their NYE event at Sushi Blue, tickets start at $15 with options for VIP tables.



Make 2019 groovy at the Pour House's Perpetual Groove New Years Celebration. Tickets range from $25-to-30. The Holy City Heaters will be jamming on the outdoor deck.



Republic is hosting a New Year's Eve Silent Disco.



New Year's Eve at Dockery's will have live music from Dan's Tramp Stamp and Money Bags, complimentary champagne, and late-night snacks.

DJ Lotis will be spinning at Loggerhead's Beach Grill on Folly.



Head to The Washout for food, drinks, and music by Plane Jane. Guests will have a front row seat to the fireworks at midnight.



Prohibition's New Year's Eve includes a live band and DJ, party favors, a midnight champagne toast, and passed hors d'oeuvres. Tickets start at $35.



Ring in the New Year at The Commodore with an all-star music lineup, complimentary champagne, early hors d'oeuvres and late night snacks. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased online.

Get dressed up

Throw it back to 1918 for Bay Street Biergarten's New Year's Eve Speakeasy. Channel your inner flapper, shell out $100+ clams for your ticket, and drink as much complementary bathtub booze your heart desires.



Have a friend who wants to stay home? Compromise with the Restoration's New Year's Eve PJ Party, you get to go out on the town, they get to stay cozy.



Rad! Uptown Social NYE is eighties prom themed and will have music from DJ Arennaisance and Danny May and the Good News, an open bar, and hors d'oeuvres. Tickets are $80.



Put on your favorite cocktail dress for a sneak peek at the Parlour Opening Party, which is opening on the second floor above Parcel 32. Tickets start at $115 and include classic and passed cocktails, heavy hors d'oeuvres, a bubbles bar, a midnight toast, music from DJ Mateo, and a photo booth.



The Cocktail Club is ringing in the New Year with an all-inclusive New Year’s Eve party. Tickets are $100 and include a live performance by Matt Mackelcan and a midnight champagne toast.



The Ink N Ivy is hosting a New Year’s Eve Bash, including entertainment, hors-d'oeuvres stations, party favors, a complimentary champagne toast and a balloon drop.



Divin' in to 2019

No ticket or dress code required at Charleston's favorite tavern, The Brick's New Year's Eve party, but they'll have plenty of bites and booze to celebrate all night long with DJ Precise. After the ball drops at midnight, The Brick will draw one guest's bar tab at random and cover the whole thing.



Rusty Bull's New Year's motto is: No cover charge, No dress code, no problem. Join them for a free to attend Blue Collar Bash where guests are welcome to leave their fancy clothes (and inhibitions) at home. The bash begins with live music from Monday Night Social (9pm-1am) and continues with the release of a brand new beer, and every beer on tap available for just $5 all night long.

Activities

Head downtown for the New Year’s Resolution Bar Crawl, which kicks off at 3 p.m. at Mynt. Early Bird tickets start at $15 and hike up to $25 the day of the event. Crawl your way through the participating bars until the Kingdom Bar & Grill after party at 10 p.m.



To experience a New Year’s Eve like no other, head over to the Memminger Auditorium for Charleston Wonderland, a night filled with pretty much anything one could imagine: Cirque Du Soleil performances, live music acts, local cuisine, a top shelf bar, cigar lounges, photo booths, a midnight champagne toast and more Tickets start at $185.



If you'd rather wear yoga pants than tights, celebrate New Year's with Urban Yoga at Savasana at Midnight for all levels of yoga, intention setting, and bubbles.



Bring the kids

Ring in the New Year before bedtime at the Children's Museum of the Lowcountry's NOON Year's Eve.



Bring the kids to enjoy live music and food trucks and celebrate the New Year at Happy New Year Charleston! in Marion Square.


