Missing baseball season? Go live with the Charleston RiverDogs on Monday afternoon 

Ruta Smith
Here's to hoping we see these mascots this summer
Hey baseball lovers, if warm spring days and mandated stuck-inside time during the coronavirus have you going stir crazy, then you'll want to tune into the Charleston RiverDogs' Facebook page
on Mon. March 30 at 2 p.m.
Director of operations Josh Otterline will walk around the ballpark (it will be like you're right there with him!) and show fans some new spots to, as the 'Dogs put it, #makefun during the coming season.
Minor League baseball is following the lead of the Major League when it comes to beginning the 2020 season. A recent ESPN story states that MLB and the MLB Players Association hope to be playing again by June
Until then, follow along with the RiverDogs on social media — and get an even more in-depth look at their behind-the-scenes operation with our 2019 cover story, "The Other Home Team
."