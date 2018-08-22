August 22, 2018 Music+Clubs » Features

Mike Farris gets spiritual on new LP 

A Whole Lotta Soul

By
click to enlarge Mike Farris' last album earned him a 2015 Grammy Best Roots Gospel album

Sebastian Smith

Mike Farris' last album earned him a 2015 Grammy Best Roots Gospel album

Tags: , ,

Related Events

  • Queen Street Harmony Series w/ Mike Farris & the Fortunate Few @ Queen Street Playhouse

    • Tue., Aug. 28 $20-25

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS