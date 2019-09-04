September 04, 2019 Music+Clubs » Features

Mega Bog's Erin Birgy creates a kaleidoscopic musical landscape with Dolphine 

Her Own World

By
click to enlarge Erin Birgy began writing Mega Bog’s latest LP in 2015, while dealing with several losses

Provided

Erin Birgy began writing Mega Bog’s latest LP in 2015, while dealing with several losses

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS