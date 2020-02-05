February 05, 2020 Music+Clubs » Features

Matt Megrue's solo LP gets arena sounds from rapid recording session 

Writer's Block Rock

By
click to enlarge Megrue’s latest LP was written and recorded in three days at Low Watt Recording in Savannah, GA.

Provided

Megrue’s latest LP was written and recorded in three days at Low Watt Recording in Savannah, GA.

Related Events

  • Matt Megrue @ The Royal American

    • Sat., Feb. 8 $5

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS