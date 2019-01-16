Mary Kay Has a Posse finds the funny in poking fun at themselves 

click to enlarge

"We've always been together," says Brandy Sullivan, one of Theatre 99's co-founders, of the four woman improv group Mary Kay Has a Posse. The group started performing together in 2003 and has stuck together ever since. It all began with an introduction by another Theatre 99 co-founder, Greg Tavares. He met Jennifer Buddin, Camille Lowman, and Jessica Mickey while teaching a class. "Greg told me he thought we'd be great in a show together. The four of us started talking, and hit it off," says Sullivan.

Over the years, members have moved to other cities and gone through life changes, but Mary Kay Has a Posse has stayed alive. Their performances together are the anchor to their friendship. "When you have a really great connection with another person and with other performers, that seems to stay consistent," says Buddin. "Sometimes you're talking with a friend you haven't seen for a while, and it takes a minute to get your rhythm. With old friends like us, you pick up right where you left off."

The show begins and ends with the four women in their stage personas as talk show hosts, akin to The View. They become Brandi, Jenni, Cami, and Jessi — playing up the stereotype of the upper middle class white woman. "Our characters are shallow and say what they want, but we don't plan it beforehand," says Sullivan. "We talk about what's going on in each character's life, we talk to the audience, and just have a blast." Between talk show segments, they enter into a traditional long form improv often using inspiration from the audience gleaned during the opening chat. "We'll say anything worth saying that's ridiculous and hilarious. That's why we describe the show as 'no holds barred.' Everything is on the table."

But it's their authenticity that keeps the audience wanting more. After performing together for 16 years, jokes flow freely and banter comes naturally. "One of the best compliments I've ever been given by another performer who was in town was, 'It was really refreshing to see a group of people on stage having so much fun.' We have a great time doing the show and the audience loves it too," says Buddin. "I think people can feel that we're old friends having a really good time." —Melissa Hayes