Mary Kay Has a Posse finds the funny in poking fun at themselves 

"We've always been together," says Brandy Sullivan, one of Theatre 99's co-founders, of the
Over the years, members have moved to other cities and gone through life changes, but Mary Kay Has a Posse has stayed alive. Their performances together are the anchor to their friendship. "When you have a really great connection with another person and with other performers, that seems to stay consistent," says Buddin. "Sometimes you're talking with a friend you haven't seen for a while, and it takes a minute to get your rhythm. With old friends like us, you pick up right where you left off."
The show begins and ends with the four women in their stage personas as talk show hosts, akin to The View. They become Brandi, Jenni, Cami, and Jessi — playing up the stereotype of the upper
But it's their authenticity that keeps the audience wanting more. After performing together for 16 years, jokes flow freely and banter comes naturally. "One of the best compliments I've ever been given by another performer who was in town was, 'It was really refreshing to see a group of people on stage having so much fun.' We have a great time doing the show and the audience loves it too," says Buddin. "I think people can feel that we're old friends having a really good time." —Melissa Hayes