December 12, 2019 Food+Drink » Features

Mansueta's teams up with Butcher & Bee's Alison Cates for a Filipino/Korean pop-up 

Marvelous Mashup

By
Yakitori is the name of the game for thus week's Mansueta's pop-up

instagram.com/mansuetasfilipinofood

Yakitori is the name of the game for thus week's Mansueta's pop-up

Share
Tweet

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Related Events

  • Yakitori Pop-Up @ Workshop

    • Fri., Dec. 13, 5 p.m. A la carte

  •  Kamayan at Workshop @ Workshop

    • Sat., Dec. 14, 5 p.m. $55
    • Buy Tickets

Related Locations

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS