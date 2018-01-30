Here's where to watch Super Bowl LII in Charleston 

Whether you're in it for the game, the commercials, or the beer, it’s important to find the right spot to watch the Super Bowl, and these local bars and restaurants are excellent options.

Head over to Pearlz Oyster Bar for their Pre-Game Oyster Roast from 2-5 p.m., featuring $19 all-you-can-eat oysters, drink specials, and live music from Dallas Baker and Friends.

Mellow Mushroom exclusive, invite-only Super Bowl Party is now open to the public. Go to Mellow between 6-11 p.m. with food and drink included. The party will have an ice luge, a halftime JT dance party, a photo booth, and a souvenir cup. Admission is $40 or $60 for VIP.





The Buffalo Wild Wings in North Charleston is hosting their own Big Game Party. Enjoy in-house specials like $2 domestic tall drafts, two for $10 shareables, five select domestics for $10, or five select imports for just $15. Budweiser will be sponsoring giveaways throughout the evening.

Mainland Container Co. Kitchen and Bar in Mt. Pleasant is also throwing a big bash. For $120, you can get admission for two adults, domestic beer and house liquors, and a BBQ buffet and appetizers. Act now because tickets are limited.

Watch the Big Game at Le Farfalle, where there will be a giant, 12-foot projector screen in the dining room. They will have a sports bar inspired menu with buckets of beer flowing all night.