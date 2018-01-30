January 30, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Here's where to watch Super Bowl LII in Charleston 

Super fun

Whether you're in it for the game, the commercials, or the beer, it’s important to find the right spot to watch the Super Bowl, and these local bars and restaurants are excellent options.


Head over to Pearlz Oyster Bar for their Pre-Game Oyster Roast from 2-5 p.m., featuring $19 all-you-can-eat oysters, drink specials, and live music from Dallas Baker and Friends.

Location Details Pearlz
Pearlz
9 Magnolia Road
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
(843) 573-2277
Dinner
Seafood and Bar
Map

Mellow Mushroom exclusive, invite-only Super Bowl Party is now open to the public. Go to Mellow between 6-11 p.m. with food and drink included. The party will have an ice luge, a halftime JT dance party, a photo booth, and a souvenir cup. Admission is $40 or $60 for VIP.


The Buffalo Wild Wings in North Charleston is hosting their own Big Game Party. Enjoy in-house specials like $2 domestic tall drafts, two for $10 shareables, five select domestics for $10, or five select imports for just $15. Budweiser will be sponsoring giveaways throughout the evening.

Location Details Buffalo Wild Wings
4959 Center Point Drive
North Charleston, SC
(843) 529-5394
Lunch & Dinner
American and Sports Bar
Map

Mainland Container Co. Kitchen and Bar in Mt. Pleasant is also throwing a big bash. For $120, you can get admission for two adults, domestic beer and house liquors, and a BBQ buffet and appetizers. Act now because tickets are limited. 

Location Details Mainland Container Co. Kitchen & Bar
1528 Ben Sawyer Blvd
Mt. Pleasant
Mount Pleasant, SC
(843) 284-8174
Map

Watch the Big Game at Le Farfalle, where there will be a giant, 12-foot projector screen in the dining room. They will have a sports bar inspired menu with buckets of beer flowing all night.

Location Details Le Farfalle
Le Farfalle
15 Beaufain St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 212-0920
Mon.-Sat., 5:30-11 p.m. Weekend Brunch
Italian and Bar
Map
Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. will host a viewing party with all six TVs playing the game. There will be happy hour prices all day, brunch until 5 p.m., and a special bar snack menu starting at 5 p.m. featuring snackable items like boiled peanuts, nachos, and wings.
Location Details Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.
Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.
1505 King St. Ext.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 990-9449
Brewery, Pizza, Brewpub and Bar
Map
The Alley will be screening the big game on all of their TVs and two projection screens. They will be offering $12 beer buckets, 24 wings for $24, special menu items like New England clam chowder and Philly cheese steaks, and $3 Sam Seasonal and Yuengling.
Location Details The Alley
The Alley
131 Columbus St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 818-4080
Lunch & Dinner, 11 a.m.-2 a.m.
American and Bar
Map
Watch the game indoors or outdoors at Bay St. Biergarten while sipping on $6 team specialty drinks like The Invincible or Patriot's Punch and $4 Sam Adams Boston Lager and Victory Brewing pints. Snack on wings; $50 for $50 or 100 for $85.
Location Details Bay Street Biergarten
Bay Street Biergarten
549 E. Bay St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 266-2437
L & Dinner (nightly), Wknd Brunch
Pubs + Taverns and Bar
Map
If you're an Eagles fan, head to The Brick. They will be serving up a special Philly cheesesteak; New England clam strips; $10 Bud Light pitchers; $12 select beer bottle buckets; $4 liquors including William Wolf (all flavors), Bacardi (Raspberry, Pineapple, Limon), Southern Comfort 80, Shellback Spiced Rum, and Bushmills Reddish; $4 Guinness 200th Anniversary and White Claw Grapefruit; and $3 Benediktiner Hell (16 oz. cans) and Wolf Pup Session IPA.
Location Details The Brick
24 Ann St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 872-5595
Bar
Map
King Street Public House will play the game on their 23 HD TVs and will be selling $10 Tall Boy buckets, $12 domestic buckets, and $12 pitchers.
Location Details King Street Public House
549 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 805-5000
Mon.-Sun. 11 a.m.-2 a.m.
Map
Tommy Condon's will have Eagles- and Pats-themed cocktails, as well as a special "Brady Sandwich"— pork belly reuben — and "Eagle Nest" nachos — tri-color nachos with cheese steak on top.
Location Details Tommy Condon's Irish Pub & Seafood Restaurant
Tommy Condon's Irish Pub & Seafood Restaurant
160 Church St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 577-3818
Lunch & Dinner
English + Irish, Bar, Music Venue and Sports Bar
Map
For the past six years The Roost has had a tent outside with an ice luge of each team. Best part? After the game the fans of the winning team get to smash the losing team's ice block.
Location Details The Roost Bar and Grill
825 Savannah Hwy.
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
(843) 718-2285
Dinner (daily), Lunch (Fri.-Sun.)
American, Bar and Sports Bar
Map
JohnKing Bar & Grille's Super Bowl party is sponsored by Bacardi, which means $4 Bacardi specials, Bacardi Girls upstairs selling $4 Patriots Blue and Eagles green shots, and plenty of places to watch the game on the restaurant's five big screens upstairs and six big screens downstairs.
Location Details JohnKing Grill + Bar
JohnKing Grill + Bar
482 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 965-5252
Sports Bar and Music Venue
Map
The Dinghy on IOP is giving away free Sloppy Joes during the Super Bowl.
Location Details The Dinghy Taproom and Kitchen
8 JC Long Blvd.
Isle of Palms, SC
(843) 242-8310
Mon.-Sun. 11:30-1 a.m.
Bar, American and Music Venue
Map
Locals will have specialty cocktails, their award-winning sushi, delish tacos, and a chance to win a cruise for two. There will also be a giveaway at halftime. 
Location Details Locals Bar
Locals Bar
1150 Queensborough Blvd. Unit B
Mt. Pleasant, SC
843-388-5114
Lunch, Dinner (Mon.-Sat.), Sun. Brunch
Bar, Music Venue and Sushi + Japanese
Map
McCann's Irish Pub will have drink and food specials all day as well Super Bowl cocktails and shot specials. They have eight TVs that will be showing the game.
Location Details McCann's Irish Pub
2700 N Hwy 17
Mt. Pleasant
Mount Pleasant, SC
Map
Garage 75 will be showing the game on all 17 of their TVs, including a projector, with sound on. They'll be running a pork rib cookout special — get 1/2 a rack of ribs and two sides for $14.75 and $14 Bud or Bud Light Buckets.
Location Details Garage 75 Kitchen & Arcade
1175 Folly Road Ste. G
James Island
Charleston, SC
(843) 225-4030
Lunch, Dinner (daily)
American
Map

Daniel Island's newest brewpub/restaurant/music venue mashup Dockery's will be hosting a Super Bowl party beginning at 5 p.m. on Sunday. The game will be projected on their 165 inch screen as well as eight big screens located around the bar. There will be food specials on wings, sliders, nachos, and more, plus they'll be tapping their smoked coconut porter, serving SB-themed cocktails, and pouring 12 house beers on tap.
Location Details Dockery's
880 Island Park Drive
Daniel Island
Charleston, SC
(404) 888-0659
Map
From 7 to 10 p.m. celebrate sportsball at Tin Roof with free chicken wings while supplies lasts plus PBR specials and swag. 
Location Details The Tin Roof
The Tin Roof
1117 Magnolia Road
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
(843) 571-0775
Dinner, Late Night, & Sun. Lunch
Hot Dog Joints, Bar and Music Venue
Map

