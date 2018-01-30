Here's where to watch Super Bowl LII in Charleston 

Whether you're in it for the game, the commercials, or the beer, it’s important to find the right spot to watch the Super Bowl, and these local bars and restaurants are excellent options.
Head over to Pearlz Oyster Bar for their Pre-Game Oyster Roast from 2-5 p.m., featuring $19 all-you-can-eat oysters, drink specials, and live music from Dallas Baker and Friends.
Mellow Mushroom exclusive, invite-only Super Bowl Party is now open to the public. Go to Mellow between 6-11 p.m. with food and drink included. The party will have an ice luge, a halftime JT dance party, a photo booth, and a souvenir cup. Admission is $40 or $60 for VIP.
The Buffalo Wild Wings in North Charleston is hosting their own Big Game Party. Enjoy in-house specials like $2 domestic tall drafts, two for $10 shareables, five select domestics for $10, or five select imports for just $15. Budweiser will be sponsoring giveaways throughout the evening.
Mainland Container Co. Kitchen and Bar in Mt. Pleasant is also throwing a big bash. For $120, you can get admission for two adults, domestic beer and house liquors, and a BBQ buffet and appetizers. Act now because tickets are limited.
Watch the Big Game at Le Farfalle, where there will be a giant, 12-foot projector screen in the dining room. They will have a sports bar inspired menu with buckets of beer flowing all night.
Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.
will host a viewing party with all six TVs playing the game. There will be happy hour prices all day, brunch until 5 p.m., and a special bar snack menu starting at 5 p.m. featuring snackable items like boiled peanuts, nachos, and wings.
The Alley
will be screening the big game on all of their TVs and two projection screens. They will be offering $12 beer buckets, 24 wings for $24, special menu items like New England clam chowder and Philly cheese steaks, and $3 Sam Seasonal and Yuengling.
Watch the game indoors or outdoors at Bay St. Biergarten
while sipping on $6 team specialty drinks like The Invincible or Patriot's Punch and $4 Sam Adams Boston Lager and Victory Brewing pints. Snack on wings; $50 for $50 or 100 for $85.
If you're an Eagles fan, head to The Brick.
They will be serving up a special Philly cheesesteak; New England clam strips; $10 Bud Light pitchers; $12 select beer bottle buckets; $4 liquors including William Wolf (all flavors), Bacardi (Raspberry, Pineapple, Limon), Southern Comfort 80, Shellback Spiced Rum, and Bushmills Reddish; $4 Guinness 200th Anniversary and White Claw Grapefruit; and $3 Benediktiner Hell (16 oz. cans) and Wolf Pup Session IPA.
King Street Public House
will play the game on their 23 HD TVs and will be selling $10 Tall Boy buckets, $12 domestic buckets, and $12 pitchers.
Tommy Condon's
will have Eagles- and Pats-themed cocktails, as well as a special "Brady Sandwich"— pork belly reuben — and "Eagle Nest" nachos — tri-color nachos with cheese steak on top.
For the past six years The Roost
has had a tent outside with an ice luge of each team. Best part? After the game the fans of the winning team get to smash the losing team's ice block.
JohnKing Bar & Grille's
Super Bowl party is sponsored by Bacardi, which means $4 Bacardi specials, Bacardi Girls upstairs selling $4 Patriots Blue and Eagles green shots, and plenty of places to watch the game on the restaurant's five big screens upstairs and six big screens downstairs.
The Dinghy
on IOP is giving away free Sloppy Joes during the Super Bowl.
Locals
will have specialty cocktails, their award-winning sushi, delish tacos, and a chance to win a cruise for two. There will also be a giveaway at halftime. McCann's Irish Pub
will have drink and food specials all day as well Super Bowl cocktails and shot specials. They have eight TVs that will be showing the game.
Garage 75
will be showing the game on all 17 of their TVs, including a projector, with sound on. They'll be running a pork rib cookout special — get 1/2 a rack of ribs and two sides for $14.75 and $14 Bud or Bud Light Buckets.
Daniel Island's newest brewpub/restaurant/music venue mashup Dockery's
will be hosting a Super Bowl party beginning at 5 p.m. on Sunday. The game will be projected on their 165 inch screen as well as eight big screens located around the bar. There will be food specials on wings, sliders, nachos, and more, plus they'll be tapping their smoked coconut porter, serving SB-themed cocktails, and pouring 12 house beers on tap.
From 7 to 10 p.m. celebrate sportsball at Tin Roof
with free chicken wings while supplies lasts plus PBR specials and swag.