Magnolia Plantation and Gardens offering $5 tours this September 

For the rest of the month of September, Magnolia Plantation and Gardens is running a post-Hurricane Florence special, offering $5 tours. Note that basic garden admission ($20/adults) is still required to participate in these tours and there will be no rain checks given on tours.
Magnolia's tours include a house tour, a swamp garden tour, a nature boat tour, a nature train (all aboard, eh?), and the From Slavery to Freedom tour, which gives a 45-minute tour of Magnolia's slave cabins.
Learn more about each tour online at magnoliaplantation.com
