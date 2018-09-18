September 18, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Magnolia Plantation and Gardens offering $5 tours this September 

Post hurricane deals

For the rest of the month of September, Magnolia Plantation and Gardens is running a post-Hurricane Florence special, offering $5 tours. Note that basic garden admission ($20/adults) is still required to participate in these tours and there will be no rain checks given on tours.

Magnolia's tours include a house tour, a swamp garden tour, a nature boat tour, a nature train (all aboard, eh?), and the From Slavery to Freedom tour, which gives a 45-minute tour of Magnolia's slave cabins.

Learn more about each tour online at magnoliaplantation.com.

3550 Ashley River Road
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
(843) 571-1266
