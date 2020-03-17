Magnolia and Middleton plantations offering free admission to kids through March 

click to enlarge
With public schools statewide closed through March, local historic sites and gardens are offering special deals for school-aged kids. Please note that these sites are still open, but may eventually close due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus. Check each location's website for the most up-to-date info.
Magnolia Plantation and Gardens
offers free admission on Wednesdays and Thursdays for families with children who live in the tri-county area.
Through March 31 head to Middleton Place
and "buy one, get one" free adult admission and free kids. Regular adult admission is reduced to $25.