Magnolia and Middleton plantations offering free admission to kids through March 

With public schools statewide closed through March, local historic sites and gardens are offering special deals for school-aged kids. Please note that these sites are still open, but may eventually close due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus. Check each location's website for the most up-to-date info.
Related McMaster announces a temporary closure of all South Carolina Schools: School's out for March
McMaster announces a temporary closure of all South Carolina Schools
School's out for March
At a press conference on Sun. March 15, governor Henry McMaster announced that all public schools will close as of Mon. March 16, as a response to concerns regarding COVID-19.
By Connelly Hardaway
The Battery
Magnolia Plantation and Gardens offers free admission on Wednesdays and Thursdays for families with children who live in the tri-county area.

Through March 31 head to Middleton Place and "buy one, get one" free adult admission and free kids. Regular adult admission is reduced to $25.

