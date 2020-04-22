Made In-House: Make these Charleston restaurant creations in your own kitchen 

Recreating restaurant favorites at home certainly wasn't part of the daily routine before the coronavirus pandemic. Where would one even begin? For starters, you'd need a recipe, but as the saying goes, "magicians never reveal their secrets."

Thankfully for at-home cooks in need of new inspiration, Lowcountry chefs are more generous than magicians, and many jumped at the opportunity to share the recipes for some of the popular dishes we all know and love. Thanks to them, we've gathered savory, sweet, healthy, indulgent, and nostalgic recipes for all hours of the day while you look to embrace the extra time in the kitchen.

You've got the tools and many of the ingredients are probably already in your pantry. Now all you have to do is throw on an apron and get to cooking.