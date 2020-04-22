Made In-House: Make these Charleston restaurant creations in your own kitchen 

Recreating restaurant favorites at home certainly wasn't part of the daily routine before the coronavirus pandemic. Where would one even begin? For starters, you'd need a recipe, but as the saying goes, "magicians never reveal their secrets."
Thankfully for at-home cooks in need of new inspiration, Lowcountry chefs are more generous than magicians, and many jumped at the opportunity to share the recipes for some of the popular dishes we all know and love. Thanks to them, we've gathered savory, sweet, healthy, indulgent, and nostalgic recipes for all hours of the day while you look to embrace the extra time in the kitchen.
You've got the tools and many of the ingredients are probably already in your pantry. Now all you have to do is throw on an apron and get to cooking.
The days of reaching into the fridge for the family sized tub of store-bought hummus might come to an end after you dip your chip into this irresistibly creamy creation — Parker Milner
Joel Vetsch's sweet potato biscuits straddle the line between savory and sweet. Top them with jam, fried chicken, or a pat of butter — anyway you slice it, these biscuits are a must. — Parker Milner
Kombucha's great on its own, but what if you added gin? You'll be the talk of your Zoom happy hour with this fancy at-home cocktail from Cody Held. — Parker Milner
Skip the crowded fast food drive-thru and try out Jenleigh Kornahrens' fried chicken recipe instead. No fryer, no problem — all you'll need for this dish is a cast iron skillet. — Parker Milner
Everyone needs a go-to mac and cheese recipe, and this could quickly become yours. The key to a quality mac and cheese is all in the texture, and Swig & Swine's Anthony DiBernardo provides all the steps to ensure you serve a finished product the kids will request daily. — Parker Milner
This traditional heartwarming dish makes for a healthy yet satisfying weekday dinner. — Parker Milner
Charleston chefs can't serve you in their dining rooms right now, but they can help you create some of their favorite dishes at home. In the coming days, while local spots remain closed, we will bring you new recipes from local chefs at your favorite Charleston restaurants. — Parker Milner
