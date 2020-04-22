Support the Charleston City Paper | New Video

April 22, 2020 Food+Drink » Features

Made In-House: Make these Charleston restaurant creations in your own kitchen 

By
click to enlarge 60-bull_sweet-potatoe-biscuits-9.jpg

Ruta Smith

Share
Tweet

Recreating restaurant favorites at home certainly wasn't part of the daily routine before the coronavirus pandemic. Where would one even begin? For starters, you'd need a recipe, but as the saying goes, "magicians never reveal their secrets."

Thankfully for at-home cooks in need of new inspiration, Lowcountry chefs are more generous than magicians, and many jumped at the opportunity to share the recipes for some of the popular dishes we all know and love. Thanks to them, we've gathered savory, sweet, healthy, indulgent, and nostalgic recipes for all hours of the day while you look to embrace the extra time in the kitchen.

You've got the tools and many of the ingredients are probably already in your pantry. Now all you have to do is throw on an apron and get to cooking.

Made In-House: Honey Whipped Feta with Red Clay Hot Sauce's Geoff Rhyne
Made In-House: Honey Whipped Feta with Red Clay Hot Sauce's Geoff Rhyne Sweet and hot

The days of reaching into the fridge for the family sized tub of store-bought hummus might come to an end after you dip your chip into this irresistibly creamy creation — Parker Milner


Made In-House: 60 Bull Cafe's Sweet Potato Biscuits
Made In-House: 60 Bull Cafe's Sweet Potato Biscuits Savory and sweet

Joel Vetsch's sweet potato biscuits straddle the line between savory and sweet. Top them with jam, fried chicken, or a pat of butter — anyway you slice it, these biscuits are a must. — Parker Milner


Made In-House: The Healthy Habit with Cody Held of Zero Restaurant + Bar
Made In-House: The Healthy Habit with Cody Held of Zero Restaurant + Bar Booch with hooch

Kombucha's great on its own, but what if you added gin? You'll be the talk of your Zoom happy hour with this fancy at-home cocktail from Cody Held. — Parker Milner


Made In-House: Fried Chicken Sandwich with Rusty Bull's Jenleigh Kornahrens
Made In-House: Fried Chicken Sandwich with Rusty Bull's Jenleigh Kornahrens Make your own classic

Skip the crowded fast food drive-thru and try out Jenleigh Kornahrens' fried chicken recipe instead. No fryer, no problem — all you'll need for this dish is a cast iron skillet. — Parker Milner


Made In-House: Mac and Cheese with Swig and Swine's Anthony DiBernardo
Made In-House: Mac and Cheese with Swig and Swine's Anthony DiBernardo Back to the mac

Everyone needs a go-to mac and cheese recipe, and this could quickly become yours. The key to a quality mac and cheese is all in the texture, and Swig & Swine's Anthony DiBernardo provides all the steps to ensure you serve a finished product the kids will request daily. — Parker Milner


Made In-House: Fricase de Pollo with Spanglish's Lynda and Tomas Prado
Made In-House: Fricase de Pollo with Spanglish's Lynda and Tomas Prado Quarantine but make it delicious

This traditional heartwarming dish makes for a healthy yet satisfying weekday dinner. — Parker Milner


Made In-House: Slow-cooker spicy white beans and greens with Pat Martin of Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint
Made In-House: Slow-cooker spicy white beans and greens with Pat Martin of Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint Quarantine but make it delicious

Charleston chefs can't serve you in their dining rooms right now, but they can help you create some of their favorite dishes at home. In the coming days, while local spots remain closed, we will bring you new recipes from local chefs at your favorite Charleston restaurants. — Parker Milner


Made In-House: Cinnamon Toast Crunch sticky bun with Daps Breakfast & Imbibe's Jeremiah Schenzel
Made In-House: Cinnamon Toast Crunch sticky bun with Daps Breakfast & Imbibe's Jeremiah Schenzel Quarantine but make it delicious

Charleston chefs can't serve you in their dining rooms right now, but they can help you create some of their favorite dishes at home. In the coming days, while local spots remain closed, we will bring you new recipes from local chefs at your favorite Charleston restaurants. — Parker Milner


Made In-House: Bramble Smash cocktail with Wild Common’s Simon Stilwell
Made In-House: Bramble Smash cocktail with Wild Common’s Simon Stilwell Quarantine but make it delicious

Charleston chefs can't serve you in their dining rooms right now, but they can help you create some of their favorite dishes at home. In the coming days, while local spots remain closed, we will bring you new recipes from local chefs at your favorite Charleston restaurants. — Parker Milner


Made In-House: Filipino adobo with Mansueta’s Nikko Cagalanan
Made In-House: Filipino adobo with Mansueta’s Nikko Cagalanan Quarantine but make it delicious

Charleston chefs can't serve you in their dining rooms right now, but they can help you create some of their favorite dishes at home. In the coming days, while local spots remain closed, we will bring you new recipes from local chefs at your favorite Charleston restaurants. — Parker Milner


Made In-House: Baking brownies with Wild Olive pastry chef DaVee Harned
Made In-House: Baking brownies with Wild Olive pastry chef DaVee Harned Quarantine but make it delicious

Charleston chefs can't serve you in their dining rooms right now, but they can help you create some of their favorite dishes at home. In the coming days, while local spots remain closed, we will bring you new recipes from local chefs at your favorite Charleston restaurants. — Parker Milner


Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS