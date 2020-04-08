Lowcountry Local First offering online "Local Social" and other resources for Charleston businesses affected by COVID-19 

click to enlarge
With many local businesses struggling to stay afloat in this apocalyptic time, Lowcountry Local First is helping give local businesses resources to weather this storm.
Wednesday afternoon at 5:30 p.m., the group are holding a "Local Social" video conference to give small business owners a chance to catch up. The online social will be on Zoom and you can register online now
, using code: LLF2020.
"Stay home, grab a beverage and snack and connect virtually with a small group of your fellow local business owners and leaders," LLF said in an email this week.
The Local Social is just the latest effort by LLF to support local small businesses affected by COVID-19. The group has conducted a handful of webinars to help businesses navigate the relief loan process, HR questions, and more.
LLF has also posted an FAQ page
that outlines important questions local small businesses are asking due to COVID-19. This page should help give small businesses some options or new knowledge about how to respond and what resources are available.