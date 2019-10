Lowcountry Local First now accepting nominations for the Local First Awards 

click to enlarge Provided by Lowcountry Local First

Nominate your favorite locally owned business for the inaugural Local First Awards

Lowcountry Local First, a non-profit organization focused on cultivating a locally anchored economy, is accepting nominations now through Nov. 4 for the inaugural Local First Awards for outstanding businesses.Community members are encouraged to nominate independent, locally owned businesses who have positively impacted the community. There are five categories for which a business can be nominated: Community Builder Award, Sustainability Award, High Road Award, Multiplier Award, and Experience Maker Award.Along with the nomination, Lowcountry Local First encourages community members to include a brief explanation for each submission in order to help the selection committee's reviewing process.For more information on the awards and to enter a submission, go to the Lowcountry Local First website at lowcountrylocalfirst.org/awards Finalists will be announced in December and the winners will be announced at the Lowcountry Local First Annual Meeting and Awards Celebration on Jan. 8, 2020.