Lowcountry Local First hosts Patagonia's Vincent Stanley at February's Good Business Summit 

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Register today to learn from business experts, including Patagonia's Vincent Stanley
On Feb. 6, 2020, Lowcountry Local First (LLF) will present the 7th annual Good Business Summit. The one-day event will focus on innovative ideas and solutions to help your business succeed, with advice and inspiration from the best and brightest.
Vincent Stanley will be LLF's keynote speaker. Stanley is best known for his work with outdoor gear company Patagonia, with which he has been involved since its start in 1973. He currently works as the "company philosopher," and he has plenty of advice and experience to share.
The Summit will be held at the Charleston Music Hall. Guests can register early today and save $30 on the regular admission ticket price. For registration, ticket purchases, and more information, visit their website at goodbusinesssummit.org
.
@ Charleston Music Hall
37 John St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Thu., Feb. 6, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Price:
$94.50+
Festivals + Events