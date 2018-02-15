Lowcountry Highrollers roll into this season with double header against Muscogee Roller Girls 

click to enlarge
On Sat. Feb. 24, the badass ladies of the Lowcountry Highrollers
are opening their 2018 season by taking on the Muscogee Roller Girls. The games begin at 5 p.m. at the Indoor Sports of the Lowcountry with the allstars from both teams going head to head followed by the Betties taking the track at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door and $10 in advance online.
Come thirsty — beer and wine will be available during the game, and food trucks from La’Son Anchor Grill and James Brown’s Famous Boiled Peanuts will be parked outside. The party’s not stopping after the game ends. Join both teams for an after party and meet and greet at Players Place Billiards and Sports Pub. They’ll be offering drink specials just for showing some love for the Highrollers.