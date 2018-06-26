Lowcountry Flower Growers looks to educate the public about supporting local growers 

click to enlarge
A new nonprofit, Lowcountry Flower Growers (LFG), is comprised of a coalition of Lowcountry flower farmers "dedicated to educating the public about the importance of supporting local growers of commercial cut flowers." This Sat. June 30 from 10 a.m.-noon, as part of a celebration of American Flowers Week, the LFG hosts a floral design competition at the Charleston Farmers Market.
Three local floral designers will compete in three design challenges — the Bloom Battle — using flowers grown by Lowcountry flower farmers. American Flowers Week (held Thurs. June 28-Wed. July 4), is dedicated to raising consumer awareness and uniting America's flowers farmers with the U.S. floral industry.
LFG is committed to growing local, sustainable flowers for florists, events, and their communities. Learn more at lowcountryflowergrowers.org
.