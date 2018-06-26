June 26, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Lowcountry Flower Growers looks to educate the public about supporting local growers 

In bloom

A new nonprofit, Lowcountry Flower Growers (LFG), is comprised of a coalition of Lowcountry flower farmers "dedicated to educating the public about the importance of supporting local growers of commercial cut flowers." This Sat. June 30 from 10 a.m.-noon, as part of a celebration of American Flowers Week, the LFG hosts a floral design competition at the Charleston Farmers Market.

Three local floral designers will compete in three design challenges — the Bloom Battle — using flowers grown by Lowcountry flower farmers. American Flowers Week (held Thurs. June 28-Wed. July 4), is dedicated to raising consumer awareness and uniting America's flowers farmers with the U.S. floral industry.

LFG is committed to growing local, sustainable flowers for florists, events, and their communities. Learn more at lowcountryflowergrowers.org.

Event Details Floral Design Competition
@ Marion Square
Calhoun and King
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., June 30, 10 a.m.
Price: Free to attend
