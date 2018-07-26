Lowcountry Flower Growers host Southern Flower Symposium this August 

click to enlarge
New local nonprofit Lowcountry Flower Growers hosts the Southern Flower Symposium this Aug. 26 and 27, featuring local and national growers, floral marketing experts, and design segments. In case your Pinterest board wasn't indication enough, cut flowers are hot right now — and growing them is getting even hotter. (Literally, there will be a speaker, Rita Anders, at the symposium, talking about 'optimizing cut flower production in our Southern climate.')
Like the slow food movement, which advocates for food that is "good, clean, and fair," the slow flower movement emphasizes products that are free of pesticides and chemicals and locally grown and harvested. Debra Pinzing, a driving force behind the slow flower movement
, will speak at the symposium on the topic of 'Tracking Floral futures: 2019 Slow Flowers Floral Insights & Industry Forecast.'
The symposium kicks off on Sun. Aug. 26 with a welcome reception downtown. Things really bloom the next day with a full schedule of all things floral, culminating in the talk, 'When Flower Farmers Meet Florist: A Design Segment.'
Buy tickets and learn more online at lowcountryflowergrowers.org
