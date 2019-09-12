September 12, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Features

Lowcountry Dog Magazine hosts the area's largest adoption event this Sun. Sept. 15 

It's gonna be a PAWSitively good time

click to enlarge This could be you this Sunday at Magnolia Plantation - PHOTO COURTESY OF LOWCOUNTRY DOG MAGAZINE
  • Photo courtesy of Lowcountry Dog Magazine
  • This could be you this Sunday at Magnolia Plantation
Calling all Lowcountry dog lovers: This Sun. Sept. 15 Lowcountry Dog Magazine is collaborating with 15 local shelters and pet rescues for their third annual dog adoption event at Magnolia Plantation. With dogs of all breeds, ages, and sizes, this is the largest adoption event of its kind in the Lowcountry.

From 2-5 p.m., come enjoy live music, food, and contests while meeting the cutest new adoptees of Charleston. Attendees can win door prizes provided by Tito's Handmade Vodka, Hollywood Feed, and Lowcountry Dog Magazine. 

Also, any adopters can receive a free one-year family membership (valued at $100) to Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, provided by Magnolia Plantation and Lowcountry Dog Magazine. 

The 2020 Lowcountry Dog Calendar will be available to purchase at $5, and all sales will be donated to the participating shelters and rescues.

Attendance is free and dog-friendly, so feel free to bring your furry friend along.  The goal of the event is to adopt 1,000 dogs, so come find your forever friend this Sunday at Magnolia Plantation.
Event Details Lowcountry Dog Adoption at Magnolia
@ Magnolia Plantation and Gardens
3550 Ashley River Road
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
When: Sun., Sept. 15, 2-5 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Festivals + Events, Family + Kids and Nature + Pets
