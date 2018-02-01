Here's where to buy flowers in Charleston for your sweetheart this V-Day 

Downtown

Tiger Lily

$45-$275, wine and flower option; $145 for flowers and wine choice; $155 for sparkling champagne and flowers. Local delivery only.

$39.99-$209.95. Delivers to Charleston, Isle of Palms, North Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, and Sullivan's Island.





The Greenery Florist

$59.95-$79.99. Charleston and Mt. Pleasant delivery.

James Island

Charleston Flower Market

$25-$250. Zone 1 same-day delivery ($9.99): Folly, James Island, Johns Island, Charleston, North Charleston, West Ashley, Mt. Pleasant. Zone 2 next-day delivery ($14.99): Kiawah, Seabrook, Wadmalaw, Daniel Island, Sullivan's, IOP, upper Mt. Pleasant.

West Ashley

Charleston Florist

$45-$135. Has been serving Lowcountry for more than 80 years! $10 delivery fee; delivers most area zipcodes.

$29.95-$112.95. Serves Charleston, IOP, James Island, Mt. Pleasant, North Charleston, Summerville, and West Ashley.



Seithel's Florist

$19.99-$319.99; rose petals for $9.99. Free delivery for local online orders: Charleston, North Charleston, Daniel Island, James Island, Johns Island.

Mt. Pleasant

Buy the Bunch

$60-$152.96 Delivers to Mt. Pleasant, Wando, Charleston, IOP, and Sullivan's Island.

North Charleston

$37.95-$114.95. Serves





Charleston, Goose Creek, Hanahan, James Island, Johns Island, Ladson, Mt. Pleasant, North Charleston, and Summerville.



Hood’s Florist and Gifts

$40-$150. Charleston, North Charleston, and Hanahan delivery.