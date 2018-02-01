February 01, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Here's where to buy flowers in Charleston for your sweetheart this V-Day 

A rose by any other name...

Sure, you could hop online and order from 1-800 Flowers or FTD or Bouqs — convenient, fast, door delivery, and they may even have a killer special they're running. But if you really want to impress your darling, buying local flowers is the surest way to their heart. Check out where to pick up a bouquet from local florists below (psst, they deliver).

Downtown

Tiger Lily
$45-$275, wine and flower option; $145 for flowers and wine choice; $155 for sparkling champagne and flowers. Local delivery only.

Location Details Tiger Lily Florist
131 Spring St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 723-2808
Store
Map

The Flower Cottage

$39.99-$209.95. Delivers to Charleston, Isle of Palms, North Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, and Sullivan's Island.

Location Details The Flower Cottage
31 Elizabeth St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 577-6224
Map


The Greenery Florist
$59.95-$79.99. Charleston and Mt. Pleasant delivery.

Location Details The Greenery Florist
240 Calhoun St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 577-5394
Map

James Island

Charleston Flower Market
$25-$250. Zone 1 same-day delivery ($9.99): Folly, James Island, Johns Island, Charleston, North Charleston, West Ashley, Mt. Pleasant. Zone 2 next-day delivery ($14.99): Kiawah, Seabrook, Wadmalaw, Daniel Island, Sullivan's, IOP, upper Mt. Pleasant. 

Location Details Charleston Flower Market
1952 Maybank Hwy
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
(843) 795-0015
Store
Map

West Ashley

Charleston Florist
$45-$135. Has been serving Lowcountry for more than 80 years! $10 delivery fee; delivers most area zipcodes. 

Location Details Charleston Florist
709 Saint Andrews Blvd.
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
(843) 577-5691
Map

Blossoms and Stems

$29.95-$112.95. Serves Charleston, IOP, James Island, Mt. Pleasant, North Charleston, Summerville, and West Ashley.

Location Details Blossom & Stems Florist & Greenhouse
2578-F Ashley River Road
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
(843) 556-5680
Map


Seithel's Florist
$19.99-$319.99; rose petals for $9.99. Free delivery for local online orders: Charleston, North Charleston, Daniel Island, James Island, Johns Island. 

Location Details Seithel's Florist
1901 Ashley River Road Ste. 8
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
+1 (843) 766-0246
Map

Mt. Pleasant

Buy the Bunch
$60-$152.96 Delivers to Mt. Pleasant, Wando, Charleston, IOP, and Sullivan's Island. 

Location Details Buy the Bunch
280 W Coleman Blvd.
Mt. Pleasant
Charleston, SC
(843) 881-4888
Map

North Charleston

Creech’s Florist
$37.95-$114.95. Serves Charleston, Goose Creek, Hanahan, James Island, Johns Island, Ladson, Mt. Pleasant, North Charleston, and Summerville.
Location Details Creech's Florist
3200 Azalea Drive
North Charleston, SC
(843) 747-7343
Map


Hood’s Florist and Gifts
$40-$150. Charleston, North Charleston, and Hanahan delivery.

Location Details Hood's Florist & Gifts
5633 Dorchester Road
North Charleston, SC
(800) 396-9170
Map

