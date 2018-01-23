Lookin' for love in all the right places — Galentine's Day roundup 2K18 

click to enlarge
Valentine's Day can be a total bummer — no love interest, allergic to chocolate, or can't stand the thought of chugging champagne on a Wednesday night in preparation for an awkward first date? Well, that's what Galentine's Day is for.
For the unfamiliar, this celebratory gals-only event is traditionally held on Feb. 13 (and by traditionally we mean according to Leslie Knope), but since the now famous Parks and Rec
brunch scene first aired, the day has taken on many iterations. While we've yet to find any Charleston event that includes a gift bag with a bouquet of hand-crocheted flower pens, a mosaic portrait made from crushed bottles of diet soda, and a personalized 5,000 word essay on why the recipient is so awesome, there are some sweet Galentine's celebrations around town. Check 'em out:
Free Galentine's Day Crafting
Tues. Feb. 13 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Kudu
bring your gal pals for an evening of free crafting. They can't promise frittatas, but you can purchase lattes and craft beers to get your creative juices flowing.
Belmond Charleston Place Launches Galentine's Getaway Package
Charleston Place
wants you to "gather the girls for a glamorous getaway." Keeping with the theme of alliteration, apparently, the "pretty package" that you can book for your Galentine's Day includes luxury accommodations in a Club Double room, champagne welcome amenity, complimentary valet parking, and a $50 credit towards Elysium Salon or The Spa at Charleston Place. Package rates start at $519.
Prickly B!tche$ Galentine's Painting Workshop w/ Wine & Chocolate
This may be the best Valentine's evening you'll ever spend — on Wed. Feb. 14 at Redux
, join instructor Julia Deckman and learn how to paint "the fiercest and most independent of plants, the cactus." Throughout the workshop participants get to taste wine samples from Monarch Wine Merchants and chocolate bites from Sweeteeth Chocolate. At the end of the evening take home your own "Prickly B!tch" painting, plus more wine and chocolate if you care to purchase some for, ya know, yourself. Galentine's Day Pressed Flower Art Workshop with Southern Bloom
Join Southern Bloom Press for a pressed flower art workshop
at Charleston Art Brokers in Mt. Pleasant on Tues. Feb. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. The workshop is centered on making your own piece of pressed flower art featuring a hydrangea flower design. Flowers, leaves, and a frame are provided. Note your flower color preference at the event's checkout page or by emailing southerbloompress@gmail.com The event is BYOB so bring your fave beverage and or snacks.