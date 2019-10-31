October 31, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Features

Look Alive: Check out these Day of the Dead celebrations going on this weekend 

Ay Dios Mio

By
Share
Tweet

Today marks Halloween, but it also is the start of Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. Which means even if most of the haunted happenings end today, you can keep the festive fun going through Sat. Nov. 2. So grab your costume-loving buddies, paint a pretty skull on that face, and enjoy the events going on in Charleston celebrating Day of the Dead.

Friday

Get a late night bite at El Pincho Taco with late night tacos served until 1 a.m. They'll also have all day drink specials and live music starting at 6 p.m.

Pink Cactus had their Day of the Dead celebration last week, but that doesn't mean you still can't come in to score a sweet deal. From 3-6 p.m. enjoy their $4 snack menu with select tacos and $5 signature margaritas.

3 Matadors Tequileria will host their Day of the Dead Party from 6 p.m.-12 a.m. with DJ Luigi, a face painting station, giveaways, and prizes for best dressed D.O.D. costume.

Celebrate at Fatty's Beer Works from 6-10 p.m. with live performances from ThunderSunn and The Band From Walterboro.

Daps Breakfast & Imbibe will celebrate with karaoke from First Wives Karaoke starting at 7 p.m. Come dressed in your best costume.

Head to any three of the Mex 1 Coastal Cantina locations to enjoy live music, drink specials, and a face painting station. All three soirees kick off at 6 p.m.

Fuel is having an Edmund's Oast tap takeover with $5 draft beers, $3 shooters, and $1 Jell-O shots, plus live music from the Shane Clark Experience. Come in costume because they're giving out prizes to first, second, and third place winners.

Saturday

From 4-8 p.m. Maui Tacos is offering $12 bottomless margaritas, $2 Tecates, and a $6 whopping 32 oz. Pacifico or Modelo. Plus, there will be a live DJ and a face painting station.

Papi's Taqueria on IOP is celebrating with giveaways and food and drink specials all day from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Taco Boy's downtown location will have new, limited-time specialty cocktails, as well as a face painting station from 2-4 p.m.

Get your tequila fix at Zia Taqueria where they'll be offering Mi Campo drink specials and top-shelf margaritas at a reduced price.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Locations

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS