Look Alive: Check out these Day of the Dead celebrations going on this weekend 

Today marks Halloween, but it also is the start of Día de los Muertos
, or Day of the Dead. Which means even if most of the haunted happenings end today, you can keep the festive fun going through Sat. Nov. 2. So grab your costume-loving buddies, paint a pretty skull on that face, and enjoy the events going on in Charleston celebrating Day of the Dead.
Friday
Get a late night bite at El Pincho Taco
with late night tacos served until 1 a.m. They'll also have all day drink specials and live music starting at 6 p.m.
Pink Cactus
had their Day of the Dead celebration last week, but that doesn't mean you still can't come in to score a sweet deal. From 3-6 p.m. enjoy their $4 snack menu with select tacos and $5 signature margaritas.
3 Matadors Tequileria
will host their Day of the Dead Party from 6 p.m.-12 a.m. with DJ Luigi, a face painting station, giveaways, and prizes for best dressed D.O.D. costume.
Celebrate at Fatty's Beer Works
from 6-10 p.m. with live performances from ThunderSunn and The Band From Walterboro.
Daps Breakfast & Imbibe
will celebrate with karaoke from First Wives Karaoke starting at 7 p.m. Come dressed in your best costume.
Head to any three of the Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
locations to enjoy live music, drink specials, and a face painting station. All three soirees kick off at 6 p.m.
Fuel
is having an Edmund's Oast
tap takeover with $5 draft beers, $3 shooters, and $1 Jell-O shots, plus live music from the Shane Clark Experience. Come in costume because they're giving out prizes to first, second, and third place winners.
Saturday
From 4-8 p.m. Maui Tacos
is offering $12 bottomless margaritas, $2 Tecates, and a $6 whopping 32 oz. Pacifico or Modelo. Plus, there will be a live DJ and a face painting station.
Papi's Taqueria
on IOP is celebrating with giveaways and food and drink specials all day from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Taco Boy
's downtown location will have new, limited-time specialty cocktails, as well as a face painting station from 2-4 p.m.
Get your tequila fix at Zia Taqueria
where they'll be offering Mi Campo drink specials and top-shelf margaritas at a reduced price.