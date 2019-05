click to enlarge File photo

This could be you — for a sweet, low price!

Get a head-start for next year’s Cooper River Bridge Run: pre-registration for locals in the tri-county area starts now.From Wed. May 29 to Fri. May 31, you can register for the 2020 Cooper Bridge Run for only $35 dollars. Starting June 1, the price bumps up to $40. And that price will go up every two months, so don’t wait or you might find yourself spending $60 in February. Register today online