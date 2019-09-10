Local photographer Jessica Yurinko hosts exhibit and fundraiser to benefit Fresh Future Farm 

click to enlarge Jessica Yurinko, "Charleston: a feeling not a place"

Jessica Yurinko's "the cane is hers," a print from the exhibit 'Charleston: a feeling not a place'

Event Details Charleston: a feeling not a place @ South Carolina Society Hall 72 Meeting St. Downtown Charleston, SC When: Sun., Sept. 22, 4-7 p.m. Price: Free, but donations encouraged Benefits + Fundraisers and Visual Arts Map

On Sept. 22, Charleston fine arts photographer Jessica Yurinko will host a special exhibit and fundraiser at South Carolina Society Hall to benefit Fresh Future Farm.The exhibit,, captures not only the beautiful Lowcountry scenery, but also the array of feelings and comfort Yurinko associates with the Holy City.The exhibition will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free wine, beer, and light snacks will be provided. Yurinko's prints may be purchased with or without framing, and shipping is free for all orders. While the event is free, $10 donations are encouraged to help support Fresh Future Farm.Fresh Future Farm is a non-profit organization that aims to provide healthy food, jobs, and education to the North Charleston area. Yurinko will donate 10 percent of art sales from the exhibit to the organization.