Local photographer Jessica Yurinko hosts exhibit and fundraiser to benefit Fresh Future Farm 

Jessica Yurinko, "Charleston: a feeling not a place"
Jessica Yurinko's "the cane is hers," a print from the exhibit 'Charleston: a feeling not a place'
On Sept. 22, Charleston fine arts photographer Jessica Yurinko will host a special exhibit and fundraiser at South Carolina Society Hall to benefit Fresh Future Farm.
The exhibit, Charleston: a feeling not a place
, captures not only the beautiful Lowcountry scenery, but also the array of feelings and comfort Yurinko associates with the Holy City.
The exhibition will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free wine, beer, and light snacks will be provided. Yurinko's prints may be purchased with or without framing, and shipping is free for all orders. While the event is free, $10 donations are encouraged to help support Fresh Future Farm.
Fresh Future Farm is a non-profit organization that aims to provide healthy food, jobs, and education to the North Charleston area. Yurinko will donate 10 percent of art sales from the exhibit to the organization.
@ South Carolina Society Hall
72 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sun., Sept. 22, 4-7 p.m.
Price:
Free, but donations encouraged
