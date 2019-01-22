Local dog walking company hosts dog competition with over $1K in prizes 

If you, like us, are obsessed with your dog, then you'll want to check out Charleston Dog Walker's
Crown Dog competition, which awards local dogs sweet prizes based on public votes online. Contestants merely need to submit a photo of their dog and description of why this pooch
should earn the title of "Crown Dog" now through Feb. 7.
The competition consists of three rounds (this is serious business, y'all): round one narrows down contestants to the top 10 pups based on public votes, Feb. 8-Feb. 24; round two takes it down to five dogs selected by Charleston Dog Walker sponsored judges, Feb. 25-28; and round three lets the public vote on their favorite doggo of the top five judge-selected finalists, March 1-March 10.
Trust us, the lengthy process is worth it for Fido. The first place winner takes home a prize back worth over $800 and second and third place winners take home prize packs over $100. Sponsors include Charleston Dog Walker (so you can snag some free dog walks for your pooch), Kelly Vann Calaway Photography, Doody Calls, MerMaids of Charleston, Bohemian Bull, The Dog Wash, and the Barrel.