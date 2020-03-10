Daily COVID-19 updates and how Charlestonians can be prepared 

LATEST UPDATES

(Updated 5:09 p.m., March 19)



Positive tests in S.C.: 82

Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 5

Negative tests in S.C.: 833

Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 1



On Thursday, 21 additional coronavirus cases were reported by DHEC, the largest single-day increase since the outbreak began to affect souht Carolina. No additional deaths have been reported in the state since Monday when DHEC confirmed the first, an elderly patient in Lexington County, who had previously been diagnosed with COVID-19.



Source: Department of Health and Environmental Control



ESSENTIAL INFO



An overview of the virus and its impact on South Carolina, courtesy of the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), including information about how the virus spreads and is severity, as well as other helpful links.



Information from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) about how the coronavirus is treated and how the spread of the disease is prevented.



A page for live updates on DHEC's coronavirus testing results and case monitoring for possible cases in South Carolina.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic on March 11, according to media reports, citing "alarming levels of spread and severity" and "alarming levels of inaction.





Gov. Henry McMaster ordered public schools in South Carolina closed on March 15.

PREPARE AT HOME

If you haven't heard it already: wash your hands. Use soap, not hand sanitizer, and wash for at least 20 seconds. You can sing happy birthday twice, or the chorus of: Dolly Parton's Jolene (24 seconds), Lizzo's Truth Hurts (24 seconds, including the Bom bom bi dom bi dum bum bay.)



Honorable mentions go to the choruses of Rick Astley's Never Gonna Give You Up (17 seconds) and Dexy's Midnight Runners' Come on Eileen (17 seconds, but you can also say COVID-19 to the tune, so you know).



A quick guide from the CDC for preparing for an outbreak of coronavirus in your community.



How to prevent the spread of coronavirus if you are in contact with someone who is confirmed to have contracted the virus.

Recommendations and guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting your environment, including your home. Especially important if someone confirmed to have had the virus has been in the space.

The CDC recommends cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces daily, including: tables, chairs, doorknobs, light switches, remotes, handles, desks, toilets, and sinks. They recommend using disposable gloves, especially if someone is sick.

IF YOU'RE SICK

MUSC's virtual care system recently added coronavirus to its list of care options.

Roper St. Francis is offering free virtual visits to anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Visit rsfh.com/virtualcare between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and use code COVID19. Any visits outside of the 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. hours will be charged $59.

Finally, if you have coronavirus, here is a guide on how to prevent yourself from spreading the disease and keep those around you healthy and virus-free.

IF YOU ARE TRAVELING

A travel guide for those planning trips outside of the country while the virus is actively spreading.





The University of South Carolina's Spring Break guide for students. Also helpful for us here in Charleston as Spring Breakers invade our streets and beaches.

If you think you may have coronavirus or have a fever, cough, and shortness of breath, you have options to get medical care without exposing others: