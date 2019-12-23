Liars, Artists, and Poets 

I. Like the End and the Way

In talking to God,

I'm talking about the gods.

"I am an atheist," I concede.

I prod and I pick and I pop

Every blister and every scab

On my dirty, pink knees.

You prod and you prod and you prod

Everything in between.

Spread, I become a gilded triptych.

Folded, I withhold the center scene.

As the Artist, I accept,

Without resentment, my role.

As the Liar, I accept.

With resentment, I extol him.

Distrust everything I say.

I am telling the truth.

The end was in the way.

I hid my consecrated couth.

II. You Just Swallow and Swallow

Sweat and skin: a eucharist.

I am but a foraged whore.

Sown skin, soft like snow.

Every petal, plucked before

You'll ever have a chance to

Pluck even one more.

Who says you can't consume

Something that's empty?

Honey, swallow. Heavenly swallow.

Ugly, I am left hollow.

To stop being afraid,

One must read the truth.

But I am still afraid.

You shouldn't let poets lie to you.

I am not your kinder whore.

Sown skin, soft. Overgrown.

I reach for the martyr's palm:

Beloved Saint Agnus of Rome.

III. Lined With the Disembodied

I penned my penance,

An inclination for atonement.

I tongued hemlock and dogbane

Before I swung the liturgical censer.

A chorus of farewells echoed

Before silence fell in vain.

Disembodied cries

Hung suspended with disdain.

Disembodied lies

Became the sacred terrain.

As the Artist, I reject,

Without hesitation, my role.

As the Liar, I reject,

With hesitation, a cult of souls.

I won't fasten myself to your poem.

I forgot truth while seeking lyricism.

I unstitch your words from my home

With indecision and precision.

Mia Mendez is a songwriter in Charleston. She performs with noise rock band Art Star., which released its debut album, Akin to Sin, in 2019.