Liars, Artists, and Poets 

I. Like the End and the Way
In talking to God,
I'm talking about the gods.
"I am an atheist," I concede.
I prod and I pick and I pop
Every blister and every scab
On my dirty, pink knees.
You prod and you prod and you prod
Everything in between.
Spread, I become a gilded triptych.
Folded, I withhold the center scene.
As the Artist, I accept,
Without resentment, my role.
As the Liar, I accept.
With resentment, I extol him.
Distrust everything I say.
I am telling the truth.
The end was in the way.
I hid my consecrated couth.
II. You Just Swallow and Swallow
Sweat and skin: a eucharist.
I am but a foraged whore.
Sown skin, soft like snow.
Every petal, plucked before
You'll ever have a chance to
Pluck even one more.
Who says you can't consume
Something that's empty?
Honey, swallow. Heavenly swallow.
Ugly, I am left hollow.
To stop being afraid,
One must read the truth.
But I am still afraid.
You shouldn't let poets lie to you.
I am not your kinder whore.
Sown skin, soft. Overgrown.
I reach for the martyr's palm:
Beloved Saint Agnus of Rome.
III. Lined With the Disembodied
I penned my penance,
An inclination for atonement.
I tongued hemlock and dogbane
Before I swung the liturgical censer.
A chorus of farewells echoed
Before silence fell in vain.
Disembodied cries
Hung suspended with disdain.
Disembodied lies
Became the sacred terrain.
As the Artist, I reject,
Without hesitation, my role.
As the Liar, I reject,
With hesitation, a cult of souls.
I won't fasten myself to your poem.
I forgot truth while seeking lyricism.
I unstitch your words from my home
With indecision and precision.
Mia Mendez is a songwriter in Charleston. She performs with noise rock band Art Star., which released its debut album, Akin to Sin, in 2019.